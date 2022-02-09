Jeep Joins the Micromobility Revolution, Drops Its First Off-Road, Electric Kick Scooter

The micro-mobility industry is a safe bet, which is why more and more automakers are expanding their line of business toward urban commuters such as electric bikes and e-scooters. Porsche, Bugatti, and BMW are just a few examples of car manufacturers going the two-wheeled route, and now Jeep joins the trend, announcing its first off-road electric kick scooter.
The RX200 two-wheeler is the result of a collaboration between Jeep and scooter manufacturer Razor. The latter already has an RX200 in its lineup, and to be perfectly honest, there doesn’t seem to be anything special with this newly released version of it, other than the fact that it has Jeep’s logos imprinted on the frame and deck. Also, Razor specifies that the original RX200 is for kids aged 13 and up, while the Jeep-inspired version is for adults aged 18 and up. But specs-wise, both scooters can reach the same top speed and offer the same range.
Just like its more affordable sibling, the Razor Jeep RX200 is designed for both on and off-road adventures. It comes in an Army Green color and is equipped with 8” (200 mm) air-filled, heavy-duty tires that are supposed to cope with any surfaces and terrains.
But just because you can ride it in rough places, it doesn’t mean that you can do it at blazing speeds, with the wheeler being able to reach a maximum speed of just 12 mph (19 kph). Its range is nothing off the charts either, with the scooter offering a battery life of just 40 minutes. The Razor Jeep RX200 packs a 200W motor and a 24V rechargeable battery.
It features a steel frame, hand-operated rear disc brake, a twist-grip throttle, and dual LED headlights.
All in all, the new RX200 is just a Jeep-branded Razor electric kick scooter that promises to take you exploring the outdoors the fun (and ordinary) way. But at least the two-wheeler is decently priced at $400 on Jeep’s website, where it is available to order, with an estimated delivery time of 2 to 3 weeks. Razor has it priced at $500.
