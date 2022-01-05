Toyota Tacoma Leads Mid-Size Pickup Truck Sales in 2021

Although it may seem outdated compared to its rivals, the good ol’ Tacoma soldiers on as the best-selling pickup in the mid-size truck segment. Toyota sold a whopping 252,520 Tacos last year, up from 238,806 units in 2020.
In second place, GM has bettered the Ford Ranger with the Detroit-based automaker’s Colorado and Canyon trucks. The Chevrolet-branded model sold 73,008 units whereas the GMC-branded pickup moved 24,125 units.
With 97,133 examples under its belt, GM has barely exceeded the Blue Oval’s full-year volume for the Ranger. More specifically, the four-cylinder turbo pickup sold a total of 94,755 units from January through December.
Next up, Stellantis lists the Jeep Gladiator with 89,712 examples of the breed, representing an improvement of 16 percent over the Wrangler-styled truck’s 2020 volume. Coming dead last, the Nissan Frontier moved 60,693 units and posted a huge improvement of 64.7 percent compared to 2020.
Although the Honda Ridgeline doesn’t qualify as a mid-size pickup, it’s definitely worth noting the unibody truck sold 41,355 units, up from 32,168 in 2020. This upward course is most likely attributed to the mid-cycle refresh and the Ridgeline’s availability despite the semiconductor crisis.
When it comes to pulling stuff, the Chevrolet Colorado with the 2.8-liter Duramax turbo diesel four-cylinder engine is the mid-size pickup to get. In rear-wheel-drive configuration with the crew cam and trailering package, this fellow offers a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms).
The Gladiator settles for second place with 7,650 pounds (3,470 kilograms) when properly equipped for the job. The Ranger and Taco are currently ranked in third and fourth, respectively, with maximum ratings of 7,500 and 6,800 pounds (3,402 and 3,084 kilograms) according to their spec sheets.
In terms of payload, the Ford Ranger hauls up to 1,770 pounds (803 kilograms) while the Gladiator is rocking 1,700 pounds (771 kilograms).
