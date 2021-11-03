Toyota Tacoma Overlanding Concept Is a Rugged Beast Built for the "Weekend Warriors"

The 2021 SEMA Show is currently in full swing and among the wild custom builds that have invaded the Las Vegas Convention Center, we're seeing a complete adventure-ready arsenal from Toyota. One interesting build the Japanese automaker is showcasing is a Tacoma Overlanding concept made for the "weekend warriors."
This rugged beast began to take shape when Toyota teamed up with Cruiser Outfitters in Murray, Utah, to develop its vision of an overlanding rig. Staring from a versatile Tacoma SR5 pickup, the team went to design what turned to be a complete package for any adventure lover.
The Tacoma Overlanding Concept runs on roughly 33-inch Wrangler DuraTrac tires fitted to 17-inch Icon wheels, ready to explore the wildest places and venture off the beaten path. In addition, it gains an Old Man Emu suspension system that gives the Tacoma a 3-inch lift.
Internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs house additional fluid to ensure performance on the most rugged terrain. Old Man Emu upper control arms are also added to the front suspension, while Dakar leaf springs are fitted to the rear suspension to support the additional suspension travel.
When hitting gnarly off-road trails, the ARB summit protective bumper with fog lights, along with the Expedition One dual swing rear bumper system, are there to keep the body safe. Other overland-ready features that this Overlander concept gets are a skid plate system and Expedition One rocker guards.
The truck is not afraid of the dark either. Whether on the trail or in basecamp, this off-road machine sports ARB LEDs on the front, the rear bumper, and a roof rack light bar.
Armed to the
teeth grille, the truck comes with everything one would need to explore the unknown. From a Warn winch, Maxtrax Recovery Devices, Hi-Lift jack, shovel, an ax to even a Snorkel raised air intake system for water crossings, the Overlander doesn't miss a thing.
Oh, it functions as a camper too. Thanks to its rack system, the vehicle features a dual drawer unit with a fridge slide and freezer. On the truck's bed, there's a Yakima rooftop tent that can sleep two adults.
This overlanding rig shows that it's ready to tackle anything Mother Nature throws at it. It can carry explorers, gear, and plenty of off-road toys. It can also turn into a full basecamp for whenever the travelers decide to make a stop and charge their batteries for the next adventure.
The team from Cruiser Outfitters didn't forget to include an ARB twin air compressor that comes in handy after some off-highway action.
Overall, this build is a real head-turner for anyone that loves to explore the great outdoors and have a serious dose of adrenaline every now and then. Although this concept might not be completely street-legal, it is nice to see it in Toyota's booth at the SEMA Show.
The Tacoma Overlanding Concept runs on roughly 33-inch Wrangler DuraTrac tires fitted to 17-inch Icon wheels, ready to explore the wildest places and venture off the beaten path. In addition, it gains an Old Man Emu suspension system that gives the Tacoma a 3-inch lift.
Internal bypass shocks with external reservoirs house additional fluid to ensure performance on the most rugged terrain. Old Man Emu upper control arms are also added to the front suspension, while Dakar leaf springs are fitted to the rear suspension to support the additional suspension travel.
When hitting gnarly off-road trails, the ARB summit protective bumper with fog lights, along with the Expedition One dual swing rear bumper system, are there to keep the body safe. Other overland-ready features that this Overlander concept gets are a skid plate system and Expedition One rocker guards.
The truck is not afraid of the dark either. Whether on the trail or in basecamp, this off-road machine sports ARB LEDs on the front, the rear bumper, and a roof rack light bar.
Armed to the
Oh, it functions as a camper too. Thanks to its rack system, the vehicle features a dual drawer unit with a fridge slide and freezer. On the truck's bed, there's a Yakima rooftop tent that can sleep two adults.
This overlanding rig shows that it's ready to tackle anything Mother Nature throws at it. It can carry explorers, gear, and plenty of off-road toys. It can also turn into a full basecamp for whenever the travelers decide to make a stop and charge their batteries for the next adventure.
The team from Cruiser Outfitters didn't forget to include an ARB twin air compressor that comes in handy after some off-highway action.
Overall, this build is a real head-turner for anyone that loves to explore the great outdoors and have a serious dose of adrenaline every now and then. Although this concept might not be completely street-legal, it is nice to see it in Toyota's booth at the SEMA Show.