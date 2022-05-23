Modern, Removable Top GMC Jimmy Based on Sierra AT4X Feels Surreal, but It's Not

As the Overland Expo West wrapped up in Flagstaff, Arizona, we have already seen the 2022 GMC Sierra AT4X turn into the “ultimate overland truck,” choke-full of aftermarket parts and thoroughly rebuilt by Mule Expedition Outfitters. But that is still just a pickup.
So many people have one just like it and might even accessorize it the same way. If you really want to stand out in a crowd, then you'd better take a look at what Flat Out Autos has to offer based on the posh full-size pickup truck. Sure, you would first have to be an ardent GMC Jimmy (or Chevy K5 Blazer) fan to even get interested in what they have to say.
This is because the aftermarket shop specializes in modern Jimmy and K5 conversions – no matter if you want them to look old or new. So, they could hook you up to a K5 Tahoe conversion after the official build was unveiled during the SEMA Show, but they could also flaunt a modern GMC Jimmy equipped with reassuringly vintage looks if that’s your thing.
For Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who has recently provided us with an update on the latest Flat Out Autos conversion job, it is all about the modern-looking, contemporary GMC Sierra AT4X Jimmy Removable Top pickup-to-SUV adventure, though. He first entitled us to such dreams and cravings during the first days of the year. But now the pixel master is back with a thorough update based on the newly acquired 3D skills.
Thus, we can now see the upcoming 2022 GMC Sierra AT4X to GMC Jimmy conversion from more angles and better grasp the level of arduous work involved with building a full-size three-door SUV out of what looks like a Sierra Pro with the regular cab and standard box. It is all fine and dandy when the removable top is kept on, but the truly wild nature of this conversion only becomes adamant once the rear seats get a bit of fresh air.
