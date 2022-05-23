Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition Debuts, It Will Be Exclusive

Porsche is celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Hockenheimring track with a special edition of one of its models. We are writing about the Porsche Taycan GTS Hockenheimring Edition, which is the first special edition based on the brand's first electric vehicle. It features several elements to set it apart.
It all starts with the Stone Grey paint, which comes from the company's custom color program, and has "Bronzite" accents to bring a dash of flair. On the inside, the specialists at Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur have selected black leather for the upholstery, while the contrasting elements are finished in a shade that is called "Island Green."
The cockpit features Paldao open-pore wood elements, which can be seen on the air vents, cup holders, and selector level. The driver will have a GT multifunction sports steering wheel in their hands, and the wheel has decorative stitching in Island Green, including at the 12 o'clock mark.
The special edition would not be complete without the addition of multiple anniversary logos that write "90 Jahre Hockenheimring" (90 years of Hockenheimring).
The logo can be seen on the lid of the storage compartment in the center console, as well as in the form of a display made by the door projectors, just to mention two ways of seeing it. The vehicle key also gets the logo in the form of a laser engraving. The work is handled by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, of course.
Porsche has selected this track to mark the first special edition of the Taycan because the circuit has an anniversary motto of "mobile evolution," and the company wanted to bring traditional elegance to go along with it.
The track was first opened on May 29, 1932, and the first event held there was a motorcycle race. Six years later, the configuration was changed to turn it into a high-speed circuit. The first Formula 1 race held at the Hockenheim ring took place on August 2, 1970.
Selected European markets, including Germany, will be able to place an order for the special edition of the Taycan GTS. Porsche has not specified if this special edition will come with a production cap, and its price was not revealed at the time of unveiling.
