Aston Martin Debuts World's Fastest Ultra-Luxury SUV at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Yet another glorious edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the world’s most famous motorsport event, is well underway in England, and Aston Martin couldn’t be absent from the garden party. Actually, the iconic luxury British sports car manufacturer was a star at the event, with its Aston Martin DBX707 making its public debut on Goodwood’s famous hill climb and proving quite a showstopper.
Dubbed by the company the “world’s fastest and most powerful ultra-luxury SUV,” the DBX707 took on the narrow 1.8-kilometer (1.11-mile) circuit in the first public display of its full capabilities.
And it delivered all right, so the bold claim made by the automaker makes sense, considering the BDX707 only competes against the 478kW Lamborghini Urus and 467kW Bentley Bentayga Speed in its class.
The prototype Aston Martin DBX showed up at the 2019 edition of the Festival of Speed, while the production car was on display in 2021. Now, Aston Martin delighted attendants with the ultimate evolution, the Aston Martin DBX707, which helps put the marque at the forefront of performance.
The supercar version showcased at Goodwood sports several Q by Aston Martin finishes, available to order through the company’s bespoke service. These include the 2022 Aston Martin Racing Green paint, Q design graphics, and a set of lime green brake calipers.
The DBX707 is powered by twin-turbo AMG-sourced 4.0-liter V8 engine capable of cranking out 707PS (519kW) and 900Nm (666lb ft) of torque. This is the same amount of torque a McLaren P1 has. Impressive right?
That’s not all, though. The car sports a strengthened limited-slip differential, and tweaks have been made to the suspension, steering, and aerodynamics. The car has a nine-speed auto gearbox that takes power to all four wheels, allowing it to sprint from zero to 100km/h (62mph) in just 3.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 310km/h (193mph).
Joining the DBX707 ultra-luxury SUV on Goodwood’s hillclimb are the powerful V12 Vantage and Valkyrie hypercars. What’s more, Aston Martin also celebrates the 100th anniversary of its 1922 Grand Prix debut during the festival.
