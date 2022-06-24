Comedian Na'im Lynn Introduces Clementine, His Orange Aston Martin DBX

It’s not every day you buy a new super-SUV and when you do, you have to introduce it on social media, otherwise, how can everyone know you made it? Comedian Na’im Lynn knows all of this and flaunted his new orange Aston Martin DBX for everyone to see.
Comedian Na’im Lynn is one of the lucky entertainers who were discovered by the famous actor, director, and producer Tyler Perry. It all happened while Lynn was on tour with Kevin Hart. He got the opportunity to show his talents on the screen, too, with a role in Perry’s Assisted Living.
“You never know what celebrities are going to be in attendance and become a fan of yours when you’re on tour with Kevin,” Lynn told Forbes about his encounter with Perry. “Every once in a while, you get somebody that shows up that can make a difference. For me, that was Tyler Perry.”
Their collaboration seemed very successful because Lynn has just treated himself to quite a car: an Aston Martin DBX. The comedian first shared a look of it on Father’s Day and then hopped on social media the next day to fully give a tour of the orange-colored SUV: “Meet Clementine.” The tour also included a glimpse of the interior of the vehicle, which is just as orange-colored inside as it is outside, with black and carbon fiber accents throughout the cabin.
The DBX is the first SUV from Aston Martin, its first five-seater, and also the British manufacturer’s first all-wheel-drive vehicle. The DBX’s development started in 2015, with a prototype introduced in 2018, and with the series production version officially launched in 2020.
It’s powered by an AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine which delivers 542 horsepower (550 ps) and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. The DBX is able to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 181 mph (291 kph).
With figures like these, the super-SUV comes with a price tag up to measure, $188,986 before taxes and options. But, as Lynn can attest, it looks amazing in his driveway and he will surely get a thrill when getting in the driver's seat.
“You never know what celebrities are going to be in attendance and become a fan of yours when you’re on tour with Kevin,” Lynn told Forbes about his encounter with Perry. “Every once in a while, you get somebody that shows up that can make a difference. For me, that was Tyler Perry.”
Their collaboration seemed very successful because Lynn has just treated himself to quite a car: an Aston Martin DBX. The comedian first shared a look of it on Father’s Day and then hopped on social media the next day to fully give a tour of the orange-colored SUV: “Meet Clementine.” The tour also included a glimpse of the interior of the vehicle, which is just as orange-colored inside as it is outside, with black and carbon fiber accents throughout the cabin.
The DBX is the first SUV from Aston Martin, its first five-seater, and also the British manufacturer’s first all-wheel-drive vehicle. The DBX’s development started in 2015, with a prototype introduced in 2018, and with the series production version officially launched in 2020.
It’s powered by an AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine which delivers 542 horsepower (550 ps) and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) to all wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. The DBX is able to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 181 mph (291 kph).
With figures like these, the super-SUV comes with a price tag up to measure, $188,986 before taxes and options. But, as Lynn can attest, it looks amazing in his driveway and he will surely get a thrill when getting in the driver's seat.