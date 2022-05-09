The World's Most Powerful Luxury SUV Roars Off the Production Line, Packs 697 HP

Based on a dedicated platform, the very first utility vehicle from Aston Martin entered production in 2020. Two years later, the St Athan assembly plant has welcomed the world’s most powerful luxury SUV.
“Aston Martin is immensely proud to be manufacturing industry-leading products like DBX707 from a world-class facility in Wales, and we are delighted to see the very first model completed," said chief operating officer Michael Straughan. “DBX707 is a symbol of the new era for Aston Martin and the company’s ability to combine ultra luxury and high performance.”
On the one hand, this guy is perfectly right. But looking at the bigger picture, it still is very disappointing in certain regards. Take, for instance, the infotainment system. Re-skinned software from Mercedes-Benz isn’t particularly ultra luxury. Worse still, it doesn’t even have a touchscreen.
Not exactly befitting of a £189,000 vehicle, isn’t it? Converted at current exchange rates, make that $232,925 for the AMG-powered utility vehicle.
As the name implies, DBX707 cranks out 707 ps (697 horsepower) from a displacement of 4.0 liters. The twin-turbocharged V8 is rated at 900 Nm (663 pound-feet) of torque, enabling a 0-100 kph (62 mph) run of 3.3 seconds.
Top speed? 310 kilometers per hour (193 miles per hour) is more than adequate for such a high and heavy car. The Gaydon-based automaker says that customers from more than 50 countries around the world have ordered the DBX707. As a result, 100 new automotive technicians have been recruited at St Athan to support production of the Welsh-built model.
“It’s great to see this iconic brand roll off the production line here in Wales, before being exported to countries around the world,” said Secretary of State Simon Hart. “The success of the DBX707 is testament to the highly skilled and hard-working team, and it’s fascinating to see how they work.”
