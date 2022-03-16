Cristiano Ronaldo Adds New Supercar to His Collection, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

How does Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate a hat-trick win? Apparently with a brand-new car, at least this is what he suggests. After Manchester United’s win against Tottenham, the Portuguese star arrived at training in a new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante.
On Saturday, Manchester United played against Tottenham, and Cristiano Ronaldo was a key player in winning the game, scoring a goal in the 81-minute, and managing a hat-trick.
So, it looks like he rewarded himself with a brand-new luxury vehicle to celebrate the win. As he arrived at training on Tuesday, March 15, the Portuguese star was behind the wheel of a matte-black Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante.
Aston Martin introduced the DBS Superleggera line in 2018, and the convertible version came in April 2019. It’s powered by the same 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine as the Superleggera coupe, paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and sending 715 horsepower (725 ps) at 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) between 1,800 and 5,000 rpm to the rear wheels.
With figures like this, you can expect it to be quite fast, and the convertible is able to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
The choice seems to be very fitting, because, just over a couple of months ago, Ronaldo drove a different Aston Martin for training, the brand’s luxury SUV, the DBX.
Just last month, the soccer player received a Cadillac Escalade ESV from his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, for his 37th birthday. And his collection includes a variety of modern, luxurious and fast vehicles, and rumor has it that the Portuguese also owns a one-of-ten Bugatti Centodieci.
Although he hasn’t taken that one for a drive yet, we can enjoy him behind the wheel of his brand-new Aston Martin.
So, it looks like he rewarded himself with a brand-new luxury vehicle to celebrate the win. As he arrived at training on Tuesday, March 15, the Portuguese star was behind the wheel of a matte-black Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante.
Aston Martin introduced the DBS Superleggera line in 2018, and the convertible version came in April 2019. It’s powered by the same 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine as the Superleggera coupe, paired up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and sending 715 horsepower (725 ps) at 6,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) between 1,800 and 5,000 rpm to the rear wheels.
With figures like this, you can expect it to be quite fast, and the convertible is able to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 211 mph (340 kph).
The choice seems to be very fitting, because, just over a couple of months ago, Ronaldo drove a different Aston Martin for training, the brand’s luxury SUV, the DBX.
Just last month, the soccer player received a Cadillac Escalade ESV from his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, for his 37th birthday. And his collection includes a variety of modern, luxurious and fast vehicles, and rumor has it that the Portuguese also owns a one-of-ten Bugatti Centodieci.
Although he hasn’t taken that one for a drive yet, we can enjoy him behind the wheel of his brand-new Aston Martin.