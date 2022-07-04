Dodge Charger Ute Widebodies Arriving at Dealerships Is Not Just Wishful Thinking

Sometimes, it is best to accept fault and provide a Mea culpa. This is exactly the case here, with our previous representation of how Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, imagined an LD-based Dodge Charger pickup truck that brought back the Rampage vibes.
Back in late April, when the pixel master provided the first sharp renderings with the seventh generation Charger Ute, we thought a Hellcat-powered pickup truck based on the long-running modern Charger iteration would be awesome… but also entirely wishful thinking. And then, when said Charger Ute naturally got a custom digital trailer to haul a virtual C3 Chevy Corvette Speedster, maybe we should have thought ‘never say never again.’
Well, the third time is the charm, and we can finally rectify our misjudgment and break the good news: LD Dodge Charger pickup truck Utes – including in Widebody form – might actually become reality. Not by way of the CGI expert, of course, who instead just provided the visualization ideas for the upcoming Charger ‘UTE’ conversion kits. Instead, Mark Smith (founder of Factory Five Racing, Local Motors, and Smyth Performance) and his team could take care of the CGI-to-reality transformation.
Many Charger Ute fans have probably heard about Smith’s DIY truck kits for Audis, VWs, Subarus, Jeep WJs, and Hemi Chargers. Now, as proudly showcased by the virtual artist in front of his newly envisioned digital showroom, they will also have access to LD variants. Hold your horses, though, as the aftermarket outlet has not advanced any timeframe for the availability of these kits. Right now, all Vargas could do was to be “the lucky guy to help them visualize what they want it to look like.”
Hopefully, “the vision of what could be” will be soon sorted out in the real world and these fresh Smyth Utes will be “headed to a dealer near you…” complete with Widebody and roaring SRT Hellcat supercharged options!
Well, the third time is the charm, and we can finally rectify our misjudgment and break the good news: LD Dodge Charger pickup truck Utes – including in Widebody form – might actually become reality. Not by way of the CGI expert, of course, who instead just provided the visualization ideas for the upcoming Charger ‘UTE’ conversion kits. Instead, Mark Smith (founder of Factory Five Racing, Local Motors, and Smyth Performance) and his team could take care of the CGI-to-reality transformation.
Many Charger Ute fans have probably heard about Smith’s DIY truck kits for Audis, VWs, Subarus, Jeep WJs, and Hemi Chargers. Now, as proudly showcased by the virtual artist in front of his newly envisioned digital showroom, they will also have access to LD variants. Hold your horses, though, as the aftermarket outlet has not advanced any timeframe for the availability of these kits. Right now, all Vargas could do was to be “the lucky guy to help them visualize what they want it to look like.”
Hopefully, “the vision of what could be” will be soon sorted out in the real world and these fresh Smyth Utes will be “headed to a dealer near you…” complete with Widebody and roaring SRT Hellcat supercharged options!