2022 Chevy Trax 454 SS Is How You Show the Little Things Some Tough Digital Love

While passenger cars, both the good and the bad, are increasingly biting the dust, high riders are doing swell. Even the boring, ugly, and not-so-reliable ones, if you do not mind us saying this bluntly.
A good case in point would be General Motors’ Chevrolet arm that has dropped a lot of cool passenger car nameplates, only kept (for the time being) the forgettable Spark or the debatable Malibu sedan, and even has some appalling crossover offerings. One of them, of course, would be the entry-level $21,400 Trax – which is not only one of the worst crossovers in America (according to some) but soon also up for a major redesign.
Before that happens, though, there are ways to improve it – even if only virtually, on this occasion. Jim, the pixel master, better known as jlord8 on social media, knows how to juggle series and now gives us another wishful thinking little SUV - and it may be a hit. So, after playing with his long-running Single Cab Street Truck series and then rekindling the love for vintage models – both trucks and passenger cars – he is back into modern SUV action.
This time around, the CGI expert is not dealing with something humongous – such as a Ford F-150 Raptor-based Excursion revival – and instead wanted to continue to “454 SS all the things.” I was not so sure that his model of choice, the ‘fugly’ Chevy Trax, would be a cool fit among the other digital creations featuring a BBC and the Super Sport livery, but as it turns out, most fan comments are positive or at least tolerant with this creation.
And even as far as the question of space for the 454ci V8 engine is concerned, they have a dry humor answer prepared: “If they can fit an LS in a Miata, they can fit an LS in a Trax.” So, there you go: a little Trax got shown some tough virtual love, and people were (mostly) down for it… with AWD.
