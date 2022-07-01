Digital Honda Element Gladiator 6x6 Mutant Seems to Dream of Pickup Truck Horrors

The revived Jeep Gladiator (JT) mid-size pickup truck has enjoyed its new lease of life since spring of 2019 to the max. And we literally mean that, as it has become a preferred target for extreme makeovers.
Jeep’s return to the pickup truck market (the last time it was involved with any hauling shenanigans was back in 1992 when it axed the Comanche) was a natural best-seller and we would not be one bit surprised if Ford ever decided to double up on Ranger duties with a mid-sized Bronco sporting a truck bed. Until then, though, it seems that Jeep’s Gladiator is getting mixed up with the wrong kind of CGI people.
Henry Andrus (formerly going by the name of “Andrews”), a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has a prolific imagination when it comes to mashups, including scary truck-based ones. And it is not only because any Jeep Gladiator 6x6 transformation is inherently menacing but also due to the pixel master’s propensity for horror automotive creations. A case in point is the recent Honda Element x Jeep Gladiator 6x6 mix that has all the wrong low-key vibes no one imagined possible.
We have seen some appalling CGI mashups from this digital content creator before, but this one is both scary bad and scary stupid at the same time. For starters, the Honda Element compact crossover SUV transplant over the face of a Jeep Gladiator could be responsible for a few CGI nightmares from now on – and not just because of the nose-swap but also due to the surreal way the quirky Element profile blends in with the tough Gladiator looks.
Then, there is also the problem of the hashtags, which seem to imply this off-road-focused lifted Honda Jeep will also get a VTEC engine swap to complete the JDM transformation – if ever real. Luckily, no Jeep Gladiators, not even normal ones – let alone any 6x6 units – were harmed during the making of this toughened-up Honda Element project. And none will, as we are pretty sure this will forever remain merely wishful thinking!
Henry Andrus (formerly going by the name of “Andrews”), a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has a prolific imagination when it comes to mashups, including scary truck-based ones. And it is not only because any Jeep Gladiator 6x6 transformation is inherently menacing but also due to the pixel master’s propensity for horror automotive creations. A case in point is the recent Honda Element x Jeep Gladiator 6x6 mix that has all the wrong low-key vibes no one imagined possible.
We have seen some appalling CGI mashups from this digital content creator before, but this one is both scary bad and scary stupid at the same time. For starters, the Honda Element compact crossover SUV transplant over the face of a Jeep Gladiator could be responsible for a few CGI nightmares from now on – and not just because of the nose-swap but also due to the surreal way the quirky Element profile blends in with the tough Gladiator looks.
Then, there is also the problem of the hashtags, which seem to imply this off-road-focused lifted Honda Jeep will also get a VTEC engine swap to complete the JDM transformation – if ever real. Luckily, no Jeep Gladiators, not even normal ones – let alone any 6x6 units – were harmed during the making of this toughened-up Honda Element project. And none will, as we are pretty sure this will forever remain merely wishful thinking!