Ken Block Introduces His Brand-New Audi RS e-tron GT, It's a Stormtrooper on Wheels

Ken Block may have a soft spot for Ford, but he’s coming back for his passion for Audi, and, after trying out the RS Q e-tron, he decided he wanted the RS e-tron GT, and he can’t stop raving about it.
Last month, Ken Block got a chance to take the Audi RS Q e-tron out for a ride during the famous Dakar Rally, and he absolutely loved it. During the event, he also got to drive the Audi Quattro A2 Group B Rally car, an experience that he described as “an insane moment that I won’t forget in a hurry.”
Which might have opened his appetite for owning something equally powerful from the brand, which is how he ended up with the brand-new RS e-tron GT. In September 2021, Ken Block announced his partnership with Audi for the first all-electric Gymkhana car. But they didn’t stop there, and together created his Stormtrooper-like Audi RS e-tron GT daily driver.
Given a short history of his love for the brand and how it got him interested in rally as a kid, the American pro driver couldn’t have been more excited about his factory Audi supercar. It’s all-electric, exotic-looking, very powerful, and fast.
He explained that he started “flat style paint or wrap” in the early 2000s, painting all his cars black. He “evolved to white” with his Sport Quattro, and he used the same color for his brand-new Audi.
He also partnered up with frequent collaborator Rotiform, the company that fitted the supercar with Toyo Sport tires and custom wheels, calling it a "natural fit." However, he plans to get the Toyo Celsius, because he lives in the mountains, and they're perfect for his needs.
The race-inspired supercar is powered by two electric motors that take it to around 600 horsepower (598 horsepower), but it delivers up to 637 horsepower with Launch Control, and puts out a maximum torque of 612 lb-ft (830 Nm).
Ken Block also prides himself on it being one of the "fastest Audis, highest torque Audi ever." The RS e-tron GT is able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
The interior sports a dark shade, in contrast with the bodypaint, with suede steering wheel and carbon fiber inserts in the center console and dashboard. The seats are wrapped in black leather.
Block added that it’s a “perfect fit for me, my family, and all the wild snowboard adventures that I partake in Utah on the daily basis.”
This won’t be the last we’ll be seeing of Block’s winter wonderland of an Audi, because the episode below is just the first of the six dedicated to RS e-tron GT.
This won’t be the last we’ll be seeing of Block’s winter wonderland of an Audi, because the episode below is just the first of the six dedicated to RS e-tron GT.