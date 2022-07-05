Dodge Muscle Car Is So Challenged, Looks Both Impish and Out of Sync

Wait a minute, this Dodge Challenger doesn’t actually exist in the real world, does it? Why, of course it doesn’t, as no one is crazy enough to sweep its street-legal status under the mat for such a reason.
Sketched out by photo.chopshop and shared on social media, the muscle car wears its headlights and grille at the back, and taillights at the front. It looks trippy, yet we reckon that by reversing the color of the lighting units, making the rectangular taillamps a bit smaller, and giving it a real grille, the design would be quite interesting, to say the least.
In the meantime, while people keep rearranging the pixels of the Challenger, Dodge’s parent company, Stellantis, is working on the muscle car’s successor. They filed a trademark for the Tomahawk nameplate with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) toward the end of June, and it appears that the moniker might be used for the zero-emission version that is in the making.
According to a report published last week, the Challenger Tomahawk seems like a good fit, and it is believed to be one of the debuts scheduled for next month. Dodge has already confirmed three premieres, one of them expected to be the swansong for the current Challenger, packing a punchy ICE, joined by a plug-in hybrid model that would make the transition between fossil fuels and electricity, and maybe the all-quiet derivative.
Mind you, you should take these rumors with the proverbial pinch of salt, as there is nothing to suggest that Dodge will actually name the electric muscle car the Challenger Tomahawk or the Dodge Tomahawk. Truth be told, we could be looking at a performance variant of a different model altogether, and ultimately, they might even shelve the nameplate, as it is common practice among automakers to secure new ones and then forget they exist.
