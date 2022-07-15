Former UFC Boss Owns Two Phenomenal Floating Man Caves That Only Travel Together

A few days ago, a majestic sight was revealed off Victoria, in British Columbia – a stunning superyacht was passing by, accompanied by a second vessel that was just as impressive. It turns out these were Lonian and Hodor, on their way to Vancouver.
It’s a growing trend for billionaires’ pleasure craft to be joined by a custom shadow vessel that’s carrying an astonishing number of water and land toys. After all, if you’re vacationing onboard a floating mansion, it makes sense to have a floating garage too.
Four years ago, everybody was wondering who was the lucky owner of the new superyacht in-build at the prestigious Feadship. That’s because the owner wanted to have an entire year to enjoy their new luxury toy, cruising the world in absolute privacy. Finally, the first images of the stunning 285-foot (87 meters) beast were revealed in 2020, and it would be speculated that it belongs to Lorenzo Fertitta.
According to CTV News, both the Lonian and Hodor are owned by holding companies that are controlled by Fertitta Enterprises, which would make Lorenzo and his brother Frank Fertitta III the owners. However, the media has associated the yachts mostly with Lorenzo, the casino magnate who bought UFC in 2001 and sold it in 2016 for $4 billion. Both brothers are known for their philanthropic acts and for being one of the richest families in the U.S., so having spent allegedly $160 million on a superyacht, and $30 million on its shadow vessel, isn’t surprising.
yacht, Lonian would be it. Feadship described it as “beefy” and “masculine.” It flaunts a Majestic Blue hull that’s supposed to give it a regal look, even though it was a challenge to apply the paint because it’s so “unforgiving of any faults.” Its aggressive allure is also reflected in the extensive use of stainless steel and glass.
A matching Airbus H145 helicopter waits patiently on the ship’s helipad. A unique swimming pool flaunts a translucent bottom that doubles as the ceiling of the beach club located below, also integrating a cinema screen on the side. There’s also a lavish jacuzzi that can be cooled down to 10 degrees, specifically because the owner likes to enjoy a cool bath after working out at the gym on board.
If that doesn’t sound like the perfect man cave at sea, there’s more. Hodor, the 216-foot (66 meters) catamaran that was designed to precisely fit Lonian’s requirements, is an adventure wonderland. No man could step aboard Hodor and not feel like a kid in a candy store.
Below deck, he would discover two ATVs, four quad bikes, and four TW200 trail motorcycles, all Yamaha. There’s also enough room for nine jet skis and a Seamagine Aurora-3 submersible. The top deck is dedicated to the vessel’s fleet. These are no ordinary tenders but a 52-foot (16 meters) sports boat powered by four high-performance engines and a race boat that can hit 149 mph (240 kph), accompanied by a RIB, a landing craft, and additional dinghies. All of these toys are handled by a large boom and twin-beam cranes, and there’s also an engineer’s workshop on board for maintenance.
Boat International editor that toured it last year, it takes more than an hour just to walk around this ship and check out all the toys.
Even without all of its toys, Hodor is a one-of-a-kind beast. The first shadow cat that was designed by the acclaimed Incat Crowther, an Australian naval architecture brand mostly known for designing high-speed ferries, this unusual support vessel stands out anywhere.
To give you an idea of how aggressive it looks, let’s mention that last year, when the two inseparable yachts showed up in the Santa Barbara Channel, several worried residents contacted the Harbor Patrol, thinking that Hodor was a military ship. Its stunning helipad was apparently to blame. Indeed, an aerial view of the massive stealth-gray vessel with bright orange accents, sporting the helicopter and boats that match it perfectly, makes you think of an aircraft carrier.
We could speculate that every time Fertitta goes on vacation onboard his superyacht, there are at least 20 people catering to his needs. That’s because Hodor is managed by a full-time crew of 17 people, while Lonian has 15 crew cabins in addition to the seven staterooms that can accommodate up to 12 guests.
It’s a growing trend for billionaires’ pleasure craft to be joined by a custom shadow vessel that’s carrying an astonishing number of water and land toys. After all, if you’re vacationing onboard a floating mansion, it makes sense to have a floating garage too.
Four years ago, everybody was wondering who was the lucky owner of the new superyacht in-build at the prestigious Feadship. That’s because the owner wanted to have an entire year to enjoy their new luxury toy, cruising the world in absolute privacy. Finally, the first images of the stunning 285-foot (87 meters) beast were revealed in 2020, and it would be speculated that it belongs to Lorenzo Fertitta.
According to CTV News, both the Lonian and Hodor are owned by holding companies that are controlled by Fertitta Enterprises, which would make Lorenzo and his brother Frank Fertitta III the owners. However, the media has associated the yachts mostly with Lorenzo, the casino magnate who bought UFC in 2001 and sold it in 2016 for $4 billion. Both brothers are known for their philanthropic acts and for being one of the richest families in the U.S., so having spent allegedly $160 million on a superyacht, and $30 million on its shadow vessel, isn’t surprising.
yacht, Lonian would be it. Feadship described it as “beefy” and “masculine.” It flaunts a Majestic Blue hull that’s supposed to give it a regal look, even though it was a challenge to apply the paint because it’s so “unforgiving of any faults.” Its aggressive allure is also reflected in the extensive use of stainless steel and glass.
A matching Airbus H145 helicopter waits patiently on the ship’s helipad. A unique swimming pool flaunts a translucent bottom that doubles as the ceiling of the beach club located below, also integrating a cinema screen on the side. There’s also a lavish jacuzzi that can be cooled down to 10 degrees, specifically because the owner likes to enjoy a cool bath after working out at the gym on board.
If that doesn’t sound like the perfect man cave at sea, there’s more. Hodor, the 216-foot (66 meters) catamaran that was designed to precisely fit Lonian’s requirements, is an adventure wonderland. No man could step aboard Hodor and not feel like a kid in a candy store.
Below deck, he would discover two ATVs, four quad bikes, and four TW200 trail motorcycles, all Yamaha. There’s also enough room for nine jet skis and a Seamagine Aurora-3 submersible. The top deck is dedicated to the vessel’s fleet. These are no ordinary tenders but a 52-foot (16 meters) sports boat powered by four high-performance engines and a race boat that can hit 149 mph (240 kph), accompanied by a RIB, a landing craft, and additional dinghies. All of these toys are handled by a large boom and twin-beam cranes, and there’s also an engineer’s workshop on board for maintenance.
Boat International editor that toured it last year, it takes more than an hour just to walk around this ship and check out all the toys.
Even without all of its toys, Hodor is a one-of-a-kind beast. The first shadow cat that was designed by the acclaimed Incat Crowther, an Australian naval architecture brand mostly known for designing high-speed ferries, this unusual support vessel stands out anywhere.
To give you an idea of how aggressive it looks, let’s mention that last year, when the two inseparable yachts showed up in the Santa Barbara Channel, several worried residents contacted the Harbor Patrol, thinking that Hodor was a military ship. Its stunning helipad was apparently to blame. Indeed, an aerial view of the massive stealth-gray vessel with bright orange accents, sporting the helicopter and boats that match it perfectly, makes you think of an aircraft carrier.
We could speculate that every time Fertitta goes on vacation onboard his superyacht, there are at least 20 people catering to his needs. That’s because Hodor is managed by a full-time crew of 17 people, while Lonian has 15 crew cabins in addition to the seven staterooms that can accommodate up to 12 guests.