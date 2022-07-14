R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Z-Tune Enjoys Millennium Jade in Spectacular CGI Rain

Throughout six legendary generations, Nissan’s GT-R high-performance sports car has not been devoid of special edition variations. And, of course, among them were also a few that acted as the cream of the crop.
The fifth generation Skyline GT-R entered production in early 1999 and this iteration only lasted until the summer of 2002 – which was scarcely enough time to produce it in vast quantities. As such, a mere 11,578 examples were manufactured, making this variation a true collectible. Alas, Nissan wanted even more and thus churned out cool versions such as the V Spec (Victory Specification), V Spec N1, V Spec II, M Spec, and V Spec II/M Spec Nürs, among others.
However, diehard fans of the R34 series know that just one of them was born to rule them all. That was the Nismo Z-Tune – an incredibly special edition devised for Nismo’s then anniversary and based on used R34 GT-R V Spec units! It featured an integral strip-and-rebuild hand manufacturing process, exclusive Z-Tune Silver paint, as well as the Z1 or Z2 RB28DETT 2.8-liter turbo engine that was good for no less than 493 horsepower.
Naturally, the 19 completed cars became absolute OEM hoots that are beloved by JDM fans even today. One of them, Jon Pumfrey, the virtual artist behind the DomesticMango label (aka dm_jon on social media), shows us that he is a sensible JDM-loving artist at his core and decided to sensibly reimagine the Z-Tune.
The digital R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Nismo Z-Tune now enjoys a spectacular Millenium Jade lifestyle, and it also lurks across the virtual shadows in a casually rainy setting. Nothing wrong with that, although we can all imagine that if this setup was real the driver would probably have a few grip issues when trying to properly tame all those ponies!
