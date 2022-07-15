Fresh BMW 3.0 CSL Takes M4 Into Different Styling Direction, Albeit Only in CGI

Just in case anyone forgot, this year BMW proudly celebrates the M GmbH sporty division’s 50th anniversary. And the M3 Touring, M4 CSL, plus M3 and M4 special editions may have been just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
Not long ago, spy photographers managed to snatch a few instances of an M4 CSL prototype in the open and quickly noticed that something was amiss. Not only the fact that it did not need camouflage but also the fact that it looked a bit different than the already unveiled M4 CSL, which gave them new reasons to doubt. So, the rumor mill has caught wings with dreams of seeing the M4 look a bit older than it really is.
Now, let us get back to May 1972 when BMW was introducing a new homologation special that was produced on the backbones of the E9 range of grand tourers because the Bavarians wanted something extra cool for the European Touring Car Championship. And so, the BMW 3.0 CSL was born and subsequently updated by July 1973 to the final version with a recognizable aerodynamic package earning it the ‘Batmobile’ nickname and a 3.2-liter good for over 200 horsepower.
The E9 BMW 3.0 CSL is a true Bavarian legend, and no one should wonder how come the company recreated it for modern times by way of 2015's 3.0 CSL Hommage concept car. But now people are jumping with joy that a true production series spiritual successor might be in the works as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations.
Thus, it should be no surprise that virtual automotive artists have also caught wind of the shenanigans and wanted to include their two CGI cents on the matter. Germany-based pixel master Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, has decided to also take a swing at imagining the upcoming, modern 3.0 CSL tribute – a special edition model that is based on the nimble M4 rather than hulking grand touring coupes like the 8 Series.
Now, let us get back to May 1972 when BMW was introducing a new homologation special that was produced on the backbones of the E9 range of grand tourers because the Bavarians wanted something extra cool for the European Touring Car Championship. And so, the BMW 3.0 CSL was born and subsequently updated by July 1973 to the final version with a recognizable aerodynamic package earning it the ‘Batmobile’ nickname and a 3.2-liter good for over 200 horsepower.
The E9 BMW 3.0 CSL is a true Bavarian legend, and no one should wonder how come the company recreated it for modern times by way of 2015's 3.0 CSL Hommage concept car. But now people are jumping with joy that a true production series spiritual successor might be in the works as part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations.
Thus, it should be no surprise that virtual automotive artists have also caught wind of the shenanigans and wanted to include their two CGI cents on the matter. Germany-based pixel master Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, has decided to also take a swing at imagining the upcoming, modern 3.0 CSL tribute – a special edition model that is based on the nimble M4 rather than hulking grand touring coupes like the 8 Series.