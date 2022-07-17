2023 Renault Arkana Digitally Drops All Camo, Looks Like a Cheap Alternative to the BMW X6

Spied in a premiere a couple of days ago, the Renault Arkana is getting ready for its first mid-cycle refresh, around three years after production started.
Made in two totally different versions that differ depending on the market they are being sold in, the one for Russia builds around the B0+ architecture, hence the presence of an all-wheel drive system, whereas South Korea’s Samsung XM3, which has made its way to Europe as a Renault, uses the same nuts and bolts as the Clio and Captur.
With that off our chest, it is time to see what the facelifted Renault Arkana will look like, as imagined by the peeps at Kolesa. First of all, the entire front end has been revised, and this sounds more comprehensive than it really is. Truth be told, the tweaks here and there, comprising the new headlights, grille, and bumper, are very minor, to the point where they allow the car to fly under the radar.
At the opposite end, it sports new taillights that look like an evolution of the ones equipping its predecessor. With its repositioned reflectors and different incorporated diffuser, the bumper is all new as well. The ‘Arkana’ lettering still decorates the tailgate, below the new corporate logo. Mind you, the rendering artist’s take on the 2023 Arkana is sort of a ‘trust me, bro’ approach, as the prototype snapped in the open recently had too much camouflage up front to be able to spot the updates.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, the refreshed crossover coupe from the French brand is expected to launch in South Korea in early 2023 and make its way to Europe shortly after. We wouldn’t expect any major upgrades under the hood, where all the powertrains should soldier on, maybe with minimal improvements meant to make them less polluting and more frugal. Still, we will find out everything there is to know about the vehicle in the coming months, as the unveiling date approaches.
With that off our chest, it is time to see what the facelifted Renault Arkana will look like, as imagined by the peeps at Kolesa. First of all, the entire front end has been revised, and this sounds more comprehensive than it really is. Truth be told, the tweaks here and there, comprising the new headlights, grille, and bumper, are very minor, to the point where they allow the car to fly under the radar.
At the opposite end, it sports new taillights that look like an evolution of the ones equipping its predecessor. With its repositioned reflectors and different incorporated diffuser, the bumper is all new as well. The ‘Arkana’ lettering still decorates the tailgate, below the new corporate logo. Mind you, the rendering artist’s take on the 2023 Arkana is sort of a ‘trust me, bro’ approach, as the prototype snapped in the open recently had too much camouflage up front to be able to spot the updates.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, the refreshed crossover coupe from the French brand is expected to launch in South Korea in early 2023 and make its way to Europe shortly after. We wouldn’t expect any major upgrades under the hood, where all the powertrains should soldier on, maybe with minimal improvements meant to make them less polluting and more frugal. Still, we will find out everything there is to know about the vehicle in the coming months, as the unveiling date approaches.