What If Lincoln Made Blackwood or Mark LT Trucks During the Continental 1960s?

Few Lincoln fans will care to remember the botched attempts at entering the luxury pickup truck market from the early and mid-2000s. But what if Lincoln kicked off the assault a lot earlier?
Back in 2002, the forsaken Lincoln Blackwood became Ford Motor Company’s luxury pickup truck entry, the first such body type created for Lincoln, the first vehicle produced outside the state of Michigan since 1958, and it also turned out as a total failure in terms of sales. Still, the Blue Oval’s premium division was determined to prevail.
So, as a measured response to the Cadillac Escalade EXT, the Lincoln Mark LT was also born and had a short-lived stint between model years 2006 and 2008. Again, combining features found across the Blue Oval lot – from Lincoln’s Navigator to Expedition and F-Series – this new full-size pickup truck again failed to gain the massive traction Ford had hoped to see, even though it was at least better received than its Blackwood predecessor.
Today, there are no more EXTs or Mark LTs, but would things have been different if Lincoln would have started the pickup truck trials much earlier, during the rock and roll 1960s, for example? That is a possible question only for Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, to answer.
This pixel master knows how to juggle with the automotive eras, and just recently he embarked on a journey of vintage pickup truck discovery. So, after the Dodge Ram from the other day that used a Charger-style hidden headlights grille and almost ended up being called a Ramcharger, now the CGI expert is back with yet another classic pickup truck that never was.
And this time around, the imagined Lincoln pickup truck fuses the legendary Ford F-100 body style with the face of a 1963 Lincoln Continental! Cool or not?
