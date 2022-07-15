Hyundai Introduces RN22e and N Vision 74, High-Performance EV and FCEV Dreams

As promised by the teasers, Hyundai’s N Day 2022 is “envisioning the future of N with legacy,” and most bets materialized. For starters, the first-ever N-branded fully electric model from Hyundai will be called Ioniq 5 N and is set to arrive in 2023.
Hyundai just detailed the important specifications of its quirky Ioniq 6 ahead of the event to make sure nothing comes in between its N models and the spotlights. Nothing could have, considering the cool “rolling lab concepts,” which are actively “signaling the high-performance vision for the electrification era.” And they’re called RN22e and N Vision 74, by the way.
While some expected a full Hyundai Ioniq 6 N announcement alongside the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, the South Korean automaker is a veritable temporizer. So, the RN22e makes use of the company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and has Ioniq 6’s odd design at its core. But it is still just a prototype – and though it may show a glimpse of a potential EV N model, the possibility of a high-performance EV model still hangs in the balance.
Speaking of balance, the RN22e has been developed with racetrack performance in mind and with a “corner rascal” attitude. That means it explores going sideways by way of “torque vectoring by twin clutch.” It also has AWD, dual electric motors with up to 577 hp and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm), plus a 77.4 kWh battery pack and a 250+ kph (155+ mph) top speed.
N Vision 74, meanwhile, is both inspired by the company’s legacy and looking into the future of high-performance hydrogen fuel cell hybrids. So, it acts as a tribute to Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974 while also featuring a mix of battery electric and FCEV. The RWD powertrain has over 671 hp and 664+ lb-ft (900+ Nm) of EV torque, up to 127 hp of FCEV power, along with a 250+ kph/155+ mph max speed and over 600 km/373 miles of driving range.
While some expected a full Hyundai Ioniq 6 N announcement alongside the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, the South Korean automaker is a veritable temporizer. So, the RN22e makes use of the company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and has Ioniq 6’s odd design at its core. But it is still just a prototype – and though it may show a glimpse of a potential EV N model, the possibility of a high-performance EV model still hangs in the balance.
Speaking of balance, the RN22e has been developed with racetrack performance in mind and with a “corner rascal” attitude. That means it explores going sideways by way of “torque vectoring by twin clutch.” It also has AWD, dual electric motors with up to 577 hp and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm), plus a 77.4 kWh battery pack and a 250+ kph (155+ mph) top speed.
N Vision 74, meanwhile, is both inspired by the company’s legacy and looking into the future of high-performance hydrogen fuel cell hybrids. So, it acts as a tribute to Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974 while also featuring a mix of battery electric and FCEV. The RWD powertrain has over 671 hp and 664+ lb-ft (900+ Nm) of EV torque, up to 127 hp of FCEV power, along with a 250+ kph/155+ mph max speed and over 600 km/373 miles of driving range.