Hyundai Introduces RN22e and N Vision 74, High-Performance EV and FCEV Dreams

Hyundai just detailed the important specifications of its quirky Ioniq 6 ahead of the event to make sure nothing comes in between its N models and the spotlights. Nothing could have, considering the cool “rolling lab concepts,” which are actively “signaling the high-performance vision for the electrification era.” And they’re called RN22e and N Vision 74, by the way.While some expected a full Hyundai Ioniq 6 N announcement alongside the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, the South Korean automaker is a veritable temporizer. So, the RN22e makes use of the company’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and has Ioniq 6’s odd design at its core. But it is still just a prototype – and though it may show a glimpse of a potentialN model, the possibility of a high-performance EV model still hangs in the balance.Speaking of balance, the RN22e has been developed with racetrack performance in mind and with a “ corner rascal ” attitude. That means it explores going sideways by way of “torque vectoring by twin clutch.” It also has, dual electric motors with up to 577 hp and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm), plus a 77.4battery pack and a 250+ kph (155+ mph) top speed.N Vision 74, meanwhile, is both inspired by the company’s legacy and looking into the future of high-performance hydrogen fuel cell hybrids. So, it acts as a tribute to Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974 while also featuring a mix of battery electric and FCEV. The RWD powertrain has over 671 hp and 664+ lb-ft (900+ Nm) of EV torque, up to 127 hp of FCEV power, along with a 250+ kph/155+ mph max speed and over 600 km/373 miles of driving range.