Imagined Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Coupe Might End Up Labeled as a Cartoony Porsche 911

After skyrocketing into the hearts of automotive enthusiasts with cool and unique recent designs, Hyundai has taken a step back, according to some, with the fully electric Ioniq 6 mid-size fastback sedan.
According to others, it went down the old Chinese route of copying the iconic classic figure of the original Porsche 911. But there are also fans of the streamlined idea, or just want to be the banter of their EV friends. Anyway, just like with BMWs, we also need to refrain from passing complete judgment until we get to see the Ioniq 6 in person.
But here is the thing. While Hyundai diligently kept its promise of spilling all the beans on the Ioniq 6’s technical goodies after the initial introduction last month was all (wrongly) about the styling, no one cares too much about them anymore. After all, the specifications were released just before the N Day 2022 event where the company basically teased an upcoming Ioni6 N with help from the RN22e rolling lab prototype.
Oh, and there was also a coupe concept car – with the N Vision 74 going after legacy high-performance battery and FCEV dreams, all at the same time. And maybe that ensemble announcement gave people some neat ideas. For example, the virtual artist better known as SRK Designs on social media has decided to play with the perspective of an Ioniq 6 N that is missing a couple of doors.
Yep, he took the N Vision 74 body style plus the RN22e looks and sought to create something new – so no wonder he does not want to see this creation as a Porsche rip-off and made that clear from the headline! Alas, once people get to see the latest behind-the-scenes making-of video that is embedded below, a few Porsche 911 comparisons might be inevitable.
Or, perhaps, the pixel master just wanted us to believe this is not a Porsche because he would prefer it to be a kind of flatter, oversized Volkswagen Beetle?
