1981 DeLorean Time Machine Has Functional Time Circuits, Buzzing Flux Capacitor, The Works

Decades after it first appeared in the Back to the Future movies, the DeLorean time machine still remains one of the most extraordinary (made-up) pieces of engineering ever created. So much so, that replicas of this car, or whatever thing even remotely connected to it, still make the headlines and light up whatever sales event they’re present in.
And in this incredible world of DeLorean time machines, there’s no greater name than Texas-based Bob's Prop Shop. This crew is a verified vendor of NBC-Universal, and, over the years, it was responsible with making over 40 DeLorean time machine recreations – you can see most of them in museums and theme parks across the world, including the one shown at Universal Studios in Orlando.
The one we’re here to talk about today is part of the same select group, only it’s offered for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas, at the end of the month. The base for the build was a 1981 DeLorean packing a 2.85-liter V6 and a 5-speed manual, but those are not the impressive bits.
What’s extraordinary about this car is that it’s a complete replica of the movie car to the tiniest of detail, except for the time traveling part. What that means is that all the gizmos you’ve seen in the movie are present here as well, and what’s even more important is that they work.
First up, we get the Flux Capacitor, Doc Brown’s invention that helped the DeLorean leap through time. It’s not there just for show, but it buzzes just like the movie one and even lights up when activated. The capacitor is linked to plutonium gauges, which work and are tied to an alarm that sounds when the imaginary plutonium runs out.
Then, the dashboard holds working fully functional time circuits, which can be programmed to show whatever date you can think of.
We’re told the car comes with “all the actions and sounds” shown in the movies, and they spring into life either in a demo mode, or each time the DeLorean is driven to 88 mph (142 kph) – the speed is shown on a GPS speedometer.
The outside comes with LED lights that look like neon and burn bright white, like in the flick. A custom sound system plays sound effects from the movie, and even the theme can be played with a flick of a button on the key fob. For the ultimate kicks, there’s also a smoke machine in there.
We’re told all these extra gizmos are powered by a separate battery and have their own electronics, so in all respects, the DeLorean remains drivable.
The car is selling during the said auction with no reserve, but the promise of becoming the coolest ride on any block lucky enough to get it.
