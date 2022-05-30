DeLorean Presents the Alpha5, the EVolved Halo Car of the Company

It seems that EVolved was more of an idea than properly a new vehicle from DeLorean. The company just revealed that its next car would be called Alpha5, which explains the stylized V that it presents in so many of its design aspects: V is the Roman number equivalent to 5. With its final name, we also have plenty of technical details about the EV that will make its premiere at the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance in August.