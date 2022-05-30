After Alpha5, DeLorean Might Present Alpha2, Alpha3, and Alpha4

DeLorean did not clarify only the name its first electric car will have. Calling it Alpha5 suggests that there are four previous Alpha vehicles. The company promised to unveil four concept cars before the beginning of July, and they would show its evolution if it did not go bankrupt in December 1982. These cars will be Alpha2, Alpha3, and Alpha4.
The Alpha5 is also a concept car, and the Alpha seems to be the DMC-24. This vehicle was supposed to be DeLorean’s second car after the DMC-12. Also known as DMC200 or Project 831/1, it looked like a liftback with massive gullwing doors. In other words, like a predecessor to the Alpha5.
DeLorean has a page on its website that it named “The Untold Story.” To reach it, you have to click a button called “Our journey,” presented by a text stating that the “DMC-12 was never meant to be a static interpretation of the brand.”
On that page, DeLorean clarifies it “unearthed a hidden timeline” that showed that “John DeLorean’s vision for the brand continued.” The DMC-24 is the starting point for that continuation. Apparently, it would be named Alpha, and the company shows a logo with that name.
Based on what Joost de Vries told Electrify News, we suspect that DeLorean decided to create the Alpha2 to represent the 1990s. The Alpha3 could aim to show how the company would have been in the 2000s. Finally, the Alpha4 might be an example of what it would have done if it was still working in the 2010s.
It is unlikely that DeLorean will make working prototypes of these vehicles. We’d expect nice sketches and competent CGI images to introduce us to what the company could have been if it did not go bankrupt almost 40 years ago. As important as it may be to prove how coherent the Alpha5 is to a hypothetical natural evolution of the brand, spending money on these vehicles would only make sense if DeLorean was willing to sell them.
With the Alpha5, it will associate 88 units to NFTs and make them something that can only be used in tracks. If these three concepts followed the same idea, they could make reasonable piles of cash. There’s also a risk that very few people would be willing to buy them, which could be a disaster for DeLorean’s image. In other words, the sketches and CGI pictures are the safe bet for the company. We should learn more about that soon.
