DeLorean Clarifies All Teasers Presented So Far Are Indeed for the EVolved

If you have been following the comeback of DeLorean with us, you must have seen that the teasers released so far seem to relate to different cars. The first one presented a sports car that could be compared to the Lotus Evora if it was not for the gull-wing doors. The latest suggests something like the Ferrari Testarossa. According to the company, they all relate to the same vehicle, the EVolved.
Although Troy Beetz did not confirm the name, DeLorean’s CMO (chief marketing officer) spontaneously read autoevolution news about the differences and got in touch to explain the differences we noticed in the teasers.
“All I can tell you is we've been fine-tuning this design, and it is wide. No trickery: teaser 1 to the last teaser is purely an evolution of design based on feedback from our internal team and future customers. Wide was what we were looking for.”
In other words, the images do not represent the four concepts that the company’s CEO said it would present until the beginning of July – including the EVolved. According to Joost de Vries, DeLorean going bankrupt in December 1982 did not stop designers and car fans from imagining what the company would have created in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s if it did not kick the bucket. Three of the concept cars intend to show what the company would have presented in these decades.
We asked Beetz about these concepts but just got his promise that he’ll keep us posted on a few new things that the company has coming out soon. We have not heard about them so far but will update our readers as soon as we do.
At this point, our best guess is that the concepts DeLorean intends to present are just renderings. Creating vehicles or even mockups just to show how DeLorean would be in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s would be spending precious resources on something that will only help attract attention to the company without any other benefits. The EVolved is something else entirely: it is the foundation of a new lineup of electric cars from a brand that managed to live longer than its business.
“All I can tell you is we've been fine-tuning this design, and it is wide. No trickery: teaser 1 to the last teaser is purely an evolution of design based on feedback from our internal team and future customers. Wide was what we were looking for.”
In other words, the images do not represent the four concepts that the company’s CEO said it would present until the beginning of July – including the EVolved. According to Joost de Vries, DeLorean going bankrupt in December 1982 did not stop designers and car fans from imagining what the company would have created in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s if it did not kick the bucket. Three of the concept cars intend to show what the company would have presented in these decades.
We asked Beetz about these concepts but just got his promise that he’ll keep us posted on a few new things that the company has coming out soon. We have not heard about them so far but will update our readers as soon as we do.
At this point, our best guess is that the concepts DeLorean intends to present are just renderings. Creating vehicles or even mockups just to show how DeLorean would be in the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s would be spending precious resources on something that will only help attract attention to the company without any other benefits. The EVolved is something else entirely: it is the foundation of a new lineup of electric cars from a brand that managed to live longer than its business.