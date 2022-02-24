DeLorean EVolved Will Debut at Pebble Beach in August

When we broke the news about a new DeLorean, we also mentioned that this car could be called EVolved. We later also discovered that two executives that were previously with Karma are now with DeLorean Motors Reimagined. Car and Driver added another piece to that puzzle by revealing the concept car will be presented in August at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
On the other hand, Car and Driver also shuffled the cars a bit. According to the American magazine, DeLorean Motor Company is the primary stakeholder in DeLorean Motors Reimagined.
Troy Beetz, the CMO (chief marketing officer) for the new Delorean, told us that DeLorean Motor Company was now the Classic DeLorean division of the new company, meaning that they were integrated. Beetz promised to release more information to clarify that “soon.”
The concept will be inspired by the original DMC-12, and it will anticipate the low-production electric vehicle that the company intends to sell. It will have around 300 miles of range, and DeLorean is working on a tailor-made platform for the EV. The electric powertrain and battery pack will come from a supplier.
According to Joost de Vries, it would not make sense to integrate everything vertically in a company that does not target massive sales volumes. Indeed: the sales would not pay the investments to develop everything in-house. Now we should pay attention to who can sell DeLorean the components it needs.
At this point, we know they are not coming from Karma. De Vries and Beetz want to make sure the new DeLorean is in no way associated with their former employer, and we can see that in the Car and Driver article. The author mention that De Vries worked for Volvo and Tesla but did not mention Karma, which was his last job. That was certainly a request from the executives.
There are plenty of companies that can sell DeLorean these components, such as Koenigsegg. However, there are some safer bets to make in that regard. One example is Italdesign’s involvement with the project. Being a Volkswagen company, Italdesign could help the new DeLorean get electric parts from the German automaker.
Volkswagen Group Components already said that it wanted the MEB and its electric components to be what the Beetle engine and floor pan once were to small car manufacturers. That’s precisely how DeLorean now defines itself.
We are still waiting for the press release Beetz promised. However, we would not be surprised if we only grasped all details involved with making this new DeLorean – whatever it is called – in August, six months from now. Let's hope the wait is worth it.
