DeLorean CEO States the Company Will Be a Full-Line Manufacturer

DeLorean will not stick with a recreation of the DMC-12. According to what Joost de Vries told the guys from Electrify News, the idea is for the brand to become a “full-line manufacturer.” Interestingly, the company’s CEO said this is something DeLorean itself required.
If you are thinking about the only vehicle the brand has ever sold so far, that is just part of the story. De Vries said that the company’s archives revealed that DeLorean planned to have a four-door sedan, a city bus, a coupe, and many other model ideas. The executive also mentioned that design studios never stopped imagining new DeLorean products. That is something he intends to use to explain where the company was in these last forty years since it went bankrupt and where it will be in 2022.
That said, DeLorean will present four vehicles in the next 90 days. De Vries did not mention how these vehicles will be introduced, but it is pretty evident that they will be renderings and sketches about a DeLorean that never was. We’ll have a car for the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and the EVolved, which is the name the new production vehicle could have.
After the first new DeLorean makes its world premiere, we’ll see other vehicles. De Vries mentioned that the company planned to sell an updated version of the DMC-12 but that the lack of regulations prevented that. Far from being a hindrance, that ended up showing that the company had the opportunity to become what John DeLorean conceived it to be.
That said, the company cannot “survive on a coupe.” DeLorean will need a high-volume product. Although the CEO said he would not mention an SUV or a sedan, we can do so. Lotus demonstrated with the Eletre that SUVs are inescapable for those who want to achieve significant sales numbers. You can bet on an SUV, and we would not be surprised with a pickup truck as well, even if that seems more difficult. A sedan would only make sense for the Chinese market.
De Vries told Electrify News the new DeLoreans would not use stainless steel but that they would probably appear in movies. Forget about a new “Back to the Future.” If these cars end up on the big screen, it will be as Audi vehicles were in the hands of Tony Stark when he was not fighting bad guys as the Iron Man.
There are more pressing questions we’d ask De Vries if he could answer. One example is who is funding the new DeLorean. When the company was planning to sell modern units of the DMC-12, the idea was to spend the spare parts that the company bought years ago. They were more than enough to keep the current ones running: the company could manufacture new vehicles with them. Yet, that would not demand new investments. What De Vries announced will.
There are more pressing questions we’d ask De Vries if he could answer. One example is who is funding the new DeLorean. When the company was planning to sell modern units of the DMC-12, the idea was to spend the spare parts that the company bought years ago. They were more than enough to keep the current ones running: the company could manufacture new vehicles with them. Yet, that would not demand new investments. What De Vries announced will.