DeLorean Promises to Sell a Brand New Car – Will the EV Be Called EVolved?

John DeLorean may not have seen the automaker with his name remain in business, but the company that bought its assets and trademarks intends to do so. The Texan business that is now DeLorean Motor Company has promised to bring back the DMC 12 for years already. With the regulations it needed now in place, it tweeted a new car was just around the corner. And it will be electric.
If you have not followed the whole story until now, we’ll sum it up. The most significant repair shop for the DMC 12 bought all the remaining parts and trademarks from the company as soon as it could. In 1997, Stephen Wynne created the new DeLorean Motor Company. With so many spare parts, he planned to sell brand new DMC 12s. To do so without having to go through all requirements for new vehicles, it needed the “Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act” to be fully valid. That only happened at the beginning of 2021.
On January 20, the company said that the engine it had chosen to replace the PRV (Peugeot, Renault, and Volvo) 2.8-liter V6 engine that used to power the DeLorean was no longer able to comply with emission regulations. In its blog, the Texan company said that it realized that “an EV DeLorean – as we displayed at the 2012 New York International Auto Show – is not such an ‘out there’ idea.” The post is no longer online, but the Wayback Machine saved the day.
With a tweet and a new video on YouTube, the DeLorean Motor Company announced it would present a new vehicle in 2022. It is not clear yet if it will be an entirely new car or the DMC 12 with a new name. The latter seems more plausible, and DeLorean even suggested a name for it on the tweet: DeLorean EVolved.
So far, this is all we have on the vehicle, apart from some images that show the iconic gull-wing doors forming a V that also appears on the front grille. This V also comes in the email message you receive after signing up for more news on the car. On the YouTube video description, the company says the vehicle will be presented in 2022.
As an EV, the new DeLorean will be a much more exciting machine to drive than the original one with the PRV engine. If the company managed to give it a decent battery pack, it might travel as far as the DMC 12. The good news is that we’ll know all about that soon.
The Future was never promised. Reimagine today.— DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) February 13, 2022
