DeLorean Motor Company Has Associated with Karma Automotive For Its New EV

The tweet DeLorean Motor Company published was just the beginning of what promises to be one of the most exciting stories in the last few months. We thought it would be just the people from the Texan company finally getting their cars to be sold. We were wrong: it is way more than that, and Karma Automotive is involved.
To begin with, DeLorean Motor Company is now DeLorean Motors Reimagined LLC. Its CEO is Joost de Vries, the same man in charge of Karma Automotive. In his LinkedIn profile, De Vries now identifies as both the Karma Automotive CEO and also as the CEO of DeLorean Motors Reimagined. He has been with the new company since December 2021. He also included in his LinkedIn profile the sentence “The Future Was Never Promised,” which seems to be the motto for the new company.
We have learned that thanks to Troy Beetz, the CMO (chief marketing officer) for the new Delorean. Stephen Wynne, who used to run the Texan DeLorean Motor Company, is now in charge of the Classic DeLorean division of the company. Beetz promised to share more information soon, but we just could not wait for that to be official.
In other words, we will have the classic DeLorean vehicles and a new car. Italdesign shared the same video posted by DeLorean on Twitter, suggesting that it is involved with the project. It will be a celebration of its 54 years. To be fair, the DMC 12 was designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro when he owned Italdesign. The legendary designer now has a new company with his son Fabrizio called GFG.
That said, expect the new DeLorean to share its platform with future Karma products, such as the GSe-6 and the GX-1. It may also be a smaller and more affordable vehicle with a shortened electric architecture, but the new DeLorean should clarify that soon. For now, what we can share for sure is that DeLorean and Karma are together. May karma be kind to both brands.
