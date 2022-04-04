DeLorean Released a Better Teaser of Its Future EV, and We Took it a Step Further

DeLorean released a blurred teaser on April 1st that many people may have ignored, thinking it was a prank – we are among them. On April 4, the company decided to show a bit more of its future electric car. To be more exact, it revealed a little less than half of the rear of the EV. Thanks to the fact that cars are symmetrical objects, we just added the other half.
The original image was posted minutes ago on the company’s Facebook page. Being a perfectly square picture, we had to edit it to make it fit our formats. While we were doing that, we realized the vehicle’s symmetry could be helpful and created the image above based on the original one.
In the process, it was clear that DeLorean did not photograph the entire half of the rear of the EVolved, as the company has been referring to it so far. Our picture joining the original teaser by the edges shows an unusually narrow vehicle. In other words, it must be wider, so we stretched it a bit. That’s what gave us the final result. Although it may help us visualize the final car, we may still be far from the real deal.
DeLorean said it would present the car at the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance, which will happen in August. Until there, we will certainly see more teasers that we’ll try to add to the puzzle as well as possible.
The new company was apparently renamed DeLorean Motors Reimagined, of which DeLorean Motor Company became the Classic DeLorean division. This company originated from the assets and trademarks of the automaker John DeLorean founded in 1975. It intended to produce new units of the DMC-12 with all the spare parts it bought, but it seems they saw potential to do way more than that. That's where the new project and the new name seemed to fit. However, the company got back to the former DeLorean Motor Company name when it talked about the teaser. We guess they decided to keep things as they were.
Italdesign is involved with the project. When the project was first disclosed, it seemed it would take inspiration from the DMC-12. The gullwing doors are clearly there, visible either in the first teaser or in this one. Just check the car's roof, and you’ll see what we’re talking about.
The new company is run by Joost de Vries, its new CEO. This executive worked for Volvo, Tesla, and Karma, from where also came Troy Beetz, the CMO (chief marketing officer) for the new Delorean. Beetz told us Karma has no connection with the project.
