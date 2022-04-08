GTA Online Offers Extra Pay to All Career Paths, Triple Rewards Go Live for Stunt Races

This week’s GTA Online update offers double and triple payments to players engaging in business activities, both legal and illicit. Also, to make it easier for new players who are just starting their adventure in GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, over the next four weeks, weekly bonuses will highlight each of the four career paths – Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, or Nightclub Owner, and reward them accordingly.

