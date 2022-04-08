GTA Online Offers Extra Pay to All Career Paths, Triple Rewards Go Live for Stunt Races

This week’s GTA Online update offers double and triple payments to players engaging in business activities, both legal and illicit. Also, to make it easier for new players who are just starting their adventure in GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, over the next four weeks, weekly bonuses will highlight each of the four career paths – Executive, Biker, Gunrunner, or Nightclub Owner, and reward them accordingly.
For the first week of the month, Rockstar is giving players on the Biker path extra pay. All MC Work and Challenges such as Joust and Criminal Mischief are paying out double rewards. Furthermore, Executives who complete VIP Work and VIP Challenges with their organizations will receive double GTA$ and RP through April 13.
It’s also important to mention that Associates, Bodyguards, or MC Members who successfully complete a Gunrunning Sell Mission, Nightclub Management Mission, Biker Sell Mission, or Special Cargo Sell Mission will receive a bonus of GTA$250,000, which will be delivered within 72 hours of completion.
Additionally, Gunrunners taking part in Mobile Operations across Los Santos this week will get triple the usual GTA$ and RP. GTA Players who love to engage in Stunt Races will be happy to know that these are now paying triple GTA$ and RP through April 13.
As far as this week’s Car Meet Prize goes, players who place in the top three in five Pursuit Races this week will get a Shitzu Hakuchou Drag to ride and fine-tune as they see fit. Also, three cars are now available to test out at the Test Track located inside the LS Car Meet: Cheval Taipan, Karin Futo GTX, and Invetero Coquette D10.
Finally, GTA Online players can stop by the lobby of The Diamond Casino & Resort to spin the Lucky Wheel and walk away with this week’s big podium prize, the Annis Savestra.
