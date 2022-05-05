DeLorean Will Revealed a Concept on May 31 – It May Not Be the EVolved

DeLorean once said that its electric concept car inspired by the DMC-12 would make its world premiere at the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance in August. Despite that, the company now presents a countdown clock on its website pointing to May 31 as the date of the presentation of a concept. We have a hunch it is not the EVolved. In fact, EVolved may not even be a unique model but rather what led the company to create it.

