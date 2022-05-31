237-Mile 2005 Honda CBR1000RR Repsol Is Ready for a Committed Relationship

When you’ve got the beastly force of 172 ponies at your fingertips, controlling those squid tendencies might become a challenge from time to time.
Nodding to the championship-winning RC211V race bike ridden by Valentino Rossi with HRC, the Honda CBR1000RR Repsol is a sight to behold. The pristine 2005 model displayed in these photos is a mere 237 miles (381 km) away from its factory crate, and you may find it listed on Bring a Trailer until Friday, June 3.
With four days to go before the auctioning deadline, the top bidder is offering eight grand for this unrelenting liter-bike. In all fairness, we highly doubt that amount will actually meet the reserve, but there’s still plenty of time for things to escalate into five-digit territory!
The CBR1000RR Repsol is brought to life by a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four colossus that packs forged aluminum pistons, four valves per cylinder and a dual-stage fuel injection setup with 44 mm (1.7 inches) throttle bodies. This brutish DOHC monstrosity is linked to a six-speed close-ratio gearbox, which turns the motorcycle’s rear hoop via a sealed O-ring drive chain.
Right below its 11,600-rpm redline, the engine has the ability to deliver as much as 172 hp at the crank, while a fiery torque output of 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) will be unleashed lower down the rev range. Upon reaching the tarmac, this force can lead to 10.6-second quarter-mile runs and a top speed of 178 mph (286 kph).
Honda’s gladiator houses its powerplant inside an aluminum twin-spar frame, and the whole ordeal weighs just 388 pounds (176 kg) on an empty stomach. It sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks at the front and a Unit Pro-Link suspension module at the other end.
Up north, braking duties fall under the responsibility of 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs and radially-mounted four-piston Tokico calipers. On the other hand, the rear 17-inch alloy wheel is brought to a halt by a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor that’s paired with a single-piston Nissin caliper.
With four days to go before the auctioning deadline, the top bidder is offering eight grand for this unrelenting liter-bike. In all fairness, we highly doubt that amount will actually meet the reserve, but there’s still plenty of time for things to escalate into five-digit territory!
The CBR1000RR Repsol is brought to life by a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four colossus that packs forged aluminum pistons, four valves per cylinder and a dual-stage fuel injection setup with 44 mm (1.7 inches) throttle bodies. This brutish DOHC monstrosity is linked to a six-speed close-ratio gearbox, which turns the motorcycle’s rear hoop via a sealed O-ring drive chain.
Right below its 11,600-rpm redline, the engine has the ability to deliver as much as 172 hp at the crank, while a fiery torque output of 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) will be unleashed lower down the rev range. Upon reaching the tarmac, this force can lead to 10.6-second quarter-mile runs and a top speed of 178 mph (286 kph).
Honda’s gladiator houses its powerplant inside an aluminum twin-spar frame, and the whole ordeal weighs just 388 pounds (176 kg) on an empty stomach. It sits on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks at the front and a Unit Pro-Link suspension module at the other end.
Up north, braking duties fall under the responsibility of 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs and radially-mounted four-piston Tokico calipers. On the other hand, the rear 17-inch alloy wheel is brought to a halt by a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor that’s paired with a single-piston Nissin caliper.