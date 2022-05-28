Reconditioned 1972 Honda CB750 Integrates Modern Hardware Into the Vintage UJM Formula

Here’s a great life goal: find someone who looks at you the same way that a lover of classic Japanese bikes would look at this CB750.
After it had changed hands back in 2016, this jaw-dropping 1972 Honda CB750 was promptly subjected to an invigorating restoration, the extent of which is simply dumbfounding! First things first, it was deemed necessary for the original engine to be swapped with the newer four-banger of a ‘73 MY CB750.
This was no ordinary cut-and-paste ordeal, however, because the replacement power source was in turn upgraded with Dynatek electronic ignition hardware, APE cylinder head studs and a fresh regulator/rectifier. Additionally, the old timing chain, guide and pistons have all been discarded in favor of modern alternatives, as were the bearings, seals and rings.
As far as the chassis mods are concerned, we find a shiny pair of D.I.D rims sporting Shinko 712 rubber, and they’re laced to the OEM wheel hubs via stainless-steel spokes. The CB750 Four K2’s brakes were refurbished and its forks received youthful tubes, but the twin preload-adjustable shocks appear to have been left mostly untouched.
Since the factory bodywork was corroded beyond repair, the Japanese replacement part specialists over at Yamiya Honda were called upon to supply a brand-new outfit finished in Flake Sunrise Orange. These garments are joined by a reupholstered two-up saddle, overhauled turn signals and rebuilt gauges.
From its air-cooled 736cc inline-four powerplant, the antique legend is able to obtain 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque. A five-speed gearbox transmits the oomph to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
Without taking the fluids into consideration, Honda’s treasure weighs in at 481 pounds (218 kg). The restored CB750 we’ve just looked at can be found among the current listings on Bring a Trailer, where you may place your bids until tomorrow (May 29). The top bid of 5,100 bones isn’t very likely to meet the reserve, but there’s probably still enough time for a more generous buyer to show up with a better offer.
This was no ordinary cut-and-paste ordeal, however, because the replacement power source was in turn upgraded with Dynatek electronic ignition hardware, APE cylinder head studs and a fresh regulator/rectifier. Additionally, the old timing chain, guide and pistons have all been discarded in favor of modern alternatives, as were the bearings, seals and rings.
As far as the chassis mods are concerned, we find a shiny pair of D.I.D rims sporting Shinko 712 rubber, and they’re laced to the OEM wheel hubs via stainless-steel spokes. The CB750 Four K2’s brakes were refurbished and its forks received youthful tubes, but the twin preload-adjustable shocks appear to have been left mostly untouched.
Since the factory bodywork was corroded beyond repair, the Japanese replacement part specialists over at Yamiya Honda were called upon to supply a brand-new outfit finished in Flake Sunrise Orange. These garments are joined by a reupholstered two-up saddle, overhauled turn signals and rebuilt gauges.
From its air-cooled 736cc inline-four powerplant, the antique legend is able to obtain 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque. A five-speed gearbox transmits the oomph to the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
Without taking the fluids into consideration, Honda’s treasure weighs in at 481 pounds (218 kg). The restored CB750 we’ve just looked at can be found among the current listings on Bring a Trailer, where you may place your bids until tomorrow (May 29). The top bid of 5,100 bones isn’t very likely to meet the reserve, but there’s probably still enough time for a more generous buyer to show up with a better offer.