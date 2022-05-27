Epic 1974 Dodge Challenger Restomod Boasts New Body Panels and a Custom 408ci V8 Surprise

We just came across one of the most desirable Challenger restomods we’ve seen all year. It’s a 1974 example, which means it’s a first-generation car, but one that has undergone a thorough two-year refurbishment process, where it now features new sheet metal, a new exterior color, powertrain swap, custom interior and other various performance mods.
Aside from the red paint job, here are a few other novelties that really stand out on this Challenger: new grille, rear bumper, front valance, new rear spoiler with Demon badging, black trim, tinted windows, vented hood with hold-down pins and the quad-exhaust pipes.
You also can’t miss the black 18-inch five-spoke wheels with Nitto NT01 tires. Furthermore, the car comes with rack-and-pinion steering, new brakes with six-piston calipers up front and four piston calipers at the back, plus custom suspension components. Loving it so far? There’s still time to place a bid through Bring a Trailer.
Moving on to the interior, that’s where you’ll find TMI Pro-Classic low-back front bucket seats, a Vintage Air HVAC system, power windows, a custom center console, touchscreen display for the stereo system, Kenwood amps, trunk-mounted subwoofers and a Lecarra Mark 9 Supreme steering wheel.
While the total chassis mileage is unknown, the seller claims this car has only done 4,400 miles (7,000 km) since its refurbishment.
Last but not least, let’s talk about the power unit, because it’s quite an interesting setup. It’s a custom 408ci V8 modified with ARP hardware, an Eagle rotating assembly, Quick Fuel 750-cfm carburetor, custom radiator, Perma-Cool oil cooler, MSD ignition, custom camshaft and an Edelbrock aluminum water pump.
We’re not sure about the horsepower but everything gets fed to the rear wheels via a Keisler Engineering Stage 3 four-speed automatic gearbox, which should make this Challenger considerably easier to drive around town than any stock first-gen version.
You also can’t miss the black 18-inch five-spoke wheels with Nitto NT01 tires. Furthermore, the car comes with rack-and-pinion steering, new brakes with six-piston calipers up front and four piston calipers at the back, plus custom suspension components. Loving it so far? There’s still time to place a bid through Bring a Trailer.
Moving on to the interior, that’s where you’ll find TMI Pro-Classic low-back front bucket seats, a Vintage Air HVAC system, power windows, a custom center console, touchscreen display for the stereo system, Kenwood amps, trunk-mounted subwoofers and a Lecarra Mark 9 Supreme steering wheel.
While the total chassis mileage is unknown, the seller claims this car has only done 4,400 miles (7,000 km) since its refurbishment.
Last but not least, let’s talk about the power unit, because it’s quite an interesting setup. It’s a custom 408ci V8 modified with ARP hardware, an Eagle rotating assembly, Quick Fuel 750-cfm carburetor, custom radiator, Perma-Cool oil cooler, MSD ignition, custom camshaft and an Edelbrock aluminum water pump.
We’re not sure about the horsepower but everything gets fed to the rear wheels via a Keisler Engineering Stage 3 four-speed automatic gearbox, which should make this Challenger considerably easier to drive around town than any stock first-gen version.