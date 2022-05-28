Cobra V8-Swapped 1964 Ford Falcon Delivery Sells for Double Reserve Price, Shocks No One

Granted, USDM-spec Falcons never left their American factories sporting anything quite as wicked as what the five-liter V8 monster lurks under the hood of this restomod. It's the end result of the blood, sweat, and tears spilled by one Bring a Trailer user out of Manhattan Beach, California. Or they may have just paid someone to do it for them. Hard to tell, really. We last saw this particular restomod earlier this month, with an goal sell price of $25 grand. Well then, let's see how it got on in the end.
For those who might not know, the Ford Falcon wore dozens of different masks on highways across the globe. In Australia, it was a transformative vehicle for the entire nation, helping to form the basis for the now time-honored past time of Aussie Sports Car Racing. In South America, they were used as everything from police cruisers to taxi cabs and even in government paramilitary operations by the Argentine Anticommunist Alliance terrorist group, scary stuff.
But in These States United, the Falcon is mostly known for serving as part of the foundation for the first-generation Mustang pony car. As much of a landmark as the original Mustang was and still today is, it surely drew away a substantial amount of the thunder the Falcon may have been able to garner.
Especially had it, and not the Mustang, been chosen to evolve into the first American pony car. Well, a sick-looking restomod wagon edition of a 1964 Falcon restomod is a perfect chance to get some of that back. Let's get cracking, shall we? As with most custom builds that aren't sponsored by the auto industry, this Cali-special was built that developed over the years long term of ownership.
But one of the first orders of business in store for this car was swapping the aforementioned five-liter Cobra V8 from an early 90s Fox Body platform to help bost performance numbers a solid 30 years or so. To further advance the tech in this wagon, an accessory drive from a 1991 Ford Explorer accessory and an intake unit borrowed from the same Fox Body Cobra engine.
It's all joined by exhaust manifolds from a 1965 Ford K-platform 289 V8 of all things. It's a strange choice, perhaps. But no one will argue it's not tastefully applied in this Falcon Wagon restomod. All this considerable horsepower is fed through a four-speed manual transmission with overdrive. You'd expect an engine of this caliber to be the heart and soul of this restomod.
But if you ask us, the real magic is in the suspension. It starts with late-model Mustang front control arms, KYB shocks, and a Ford Explorer rear axle fitted with a Watts linkage and traction bars. A 1972 Mustang power-steering unit provides just enough feedback for parking lot maneuvers but shouldn't get too in the way when you decide to deliver some Mission-Style burritos down pacific coast canyon roads.
