Widebody Honda S2000 Gets Slammed on CGI Steroids, Develops a Green “Abscess”

It is never a bad idea, or too late, to step out of your usual comfort zone and try something else. And that is also valid even for experienced automotive virtual artists.
Let us give you a significant example. Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, subliminally steps way out of his usual Americana comfort zone, yet again. This pixel master is one of the lucky ones that usually dabble with rendering-to-reality stuff as many individuals and aftermarket shops reach out to him for pre-build visualizations.
Alas, whenever in between work projects, the CGI expert does not take a vacation and instead hones those digital skills to new levels. Usually, his virtual projects center around the North American car way of life but from time to time he goes out on a limb with a little bit of JDM flair. Just like that one time when a hunkered down Mitsubishi Galant eschewed any chivalrous finicality with a rad widebody treatment.
Now, the digital content creator has decided to work – yet again – on a JDM sports car that is probably remarkably close to his sensible, sensitive car enthusiast heart. Just kidding, this crazy Honda S2000 is a virtual build that’s anything but delicate. Instead, it has audacious JDM tuning dreams, complete with a slammed attitude, a widebody aerodynamic kit, as well as a few other CGI tricks and treats that would make any sports car rival blush.
The author says it is “on some steroids,” and we agree – especially since it seems the result was a sort of green abscess! Jokes aside, the neon green stuff – like the humongous deep-dish aftermarket wheels – should not distract the attention from other feisty stuff, like the exposed rear suspension setup or the bonkers quad-pipe central exhaust system! As for the contrasting bits, a black body with a gray interior is just… peachy.
