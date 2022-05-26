Fourth-gen Honda Pilot Imagined Swanky Enough to Make Rivals, Acura MDX Fearful

Targeting the broad North American market with its three-row crossover SUV flagship siblings, Honda Pilot and Acura MDX, the Japanese automaker is almost in a good position to fight any foe. Almost, because there is one final detail to take care of.
So, the premium Acura MDX (which has been around since the start of the century) has already reached its full potential with the introduction of the 2022 model year based on the fourth-generation architecture. Thus, it can easily take the luxury fight to rivals like the Volvo XC90, Lexus RX, or Lincoln Aviator, among many others.
But it needs additional support from below the premium mark as certain competitors are closing in on the upper echelon, such as the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride siblings or Buick’s Enclave. Thus, logic dictates that Honda’s flagship three-row mid-size crossover SUV, Pilot, should jump in and give them all a run for their money – even if that means the group sibling might become fearful of it as well.
Well, that was quickly taken care of with help from the good folks over at Kolesa, albeit only virtually. With help from their resident virtual automotive artist (aka kelsonik on social media), the publication has unofficially jumped the digital gun ahead of Honda's expected presentation of the latest Pilot flagship crossover iteration. And, if you ask us, it sure looks swanky enough to pose a threat across the entire mid-size crossover SUV board.
The expected release date has not been leaked just yet, so it is anyone’s guess – for now – when it will come out, either later this year as a 2023 model year or a bit later to catch the 2024MY vibes. When it does become official, the fourth generation Pilot is expected to carry over both elements from the MDX sibling (such as the naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter V6) as well as newer Honda models like the recently teased CR-V or the fresh HR-V – hence the interesting rear light cluster treatment.
