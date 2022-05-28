Ultra-Rare 1990 Ducati 851 SP2 Boasts Low Mileage and Old-School WSBK Pedigree

You ought to watch out, because this sexy thing wants to flirt with your bank account, wallet and piggybank.
Built as a homologation special, Ducati’s race-bred 851 SP2 saw the light of day back in 1990 – the same year that Raymond Roche snatched the WSBK Riders’ Championship with the Squadra Corse Ducati Lucchinelli team. Although the SP2’s total production numbers have always been blurry, some sources claim that there are approximately 500 copies in existence.
Showing a mere 6,500 km (4k miles) on the clock, the specimen shown in this article’s photo gallery was imported from Japan as of December, 2020. It features carbon fiber slip-on exhaust mufflers developed by Termignoni, along with modern spark plugs, brake pads and coolant hoses. A few months ago, the bike’s current owner went about installing a new drive chain, Michelin Pilot Power tires and an aftermarket air filter.
The Italian rarity is powered by a liquid-cooled 888cc Desmoquattro L-twin, which packs eight valves actuated via dual overhead cams and a Weber fuel injection system with 50 mm (two-inch) throttle bodies. At a whopping 10,500 rpm, this bad boy can summon as much as 116 hp, while a peak torque output of 59 pound-feet (80 Nm) will be delivered at around 8,250 spins.
Accompanying the Duc’s twin-cylinder mill is a six-speed close-ratio gearbox and a dry multi-plate clutch mechanism. When pushed to its limit, the 851 SP2 can run the quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds and hit speeds of up to 155 mph (250 kph). In the suspension department, you’ll find a full suite of adjustable Ohlins components, comprising 42 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks and a premium monoshock.
Up front, braking duties are the responsibility of dual floating rotors and Brembo calipers, while the rear wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a solo drilled brake disc. This 1990 MY rarity is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer, but we doubt that the current bid of $15,500 will be enough to meet the reserve price. If your bank account can outdo it, then make sure you take action by tomorrow afternoon (May 29), as that’s when the auction will end.
