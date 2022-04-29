Ducati Brings Back to America the Hypermotard 950 RVE, Only 100 of Them Up for Grabs

Back in 2020, Italian bike maker Ducati announced the introduction of something called Hypermotard 950 RVE. That would be a special-liveried and customized variant of the Ducati two-wheeler, boasting several unique features, and that was available in a very limited run of only 100 units. Two years later, the moniker is back.
Just like in 2020, the revived iteration of the special motorcycle will also be available in a limited run of 100 units and are up for grabs for pre-sold orders only.
The bike is pretty much the same as the one before it. It wears a design inspired by the Hypermotard 950 Concept presented in 2019 at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d’Este. That translates into a graffiti livery inspired by street art, with red, black and white playing a hide and seek game on the body elements.
Engine-wise, the bike is powered by a twin-cylinder 937cc Testastretta powerplant, capable of developing 114 hp at 9,000 rpm and 71 lb-ft of torque at 7,250 rpm, 80 percent of which is available from 3,000 rpm. The engine should be, says its maker, the perfect one for “maximum fun both in sports riding on the track or on roads full of curves as well as in everyday riding on urban stretches.”
The motorcycle is packed with all the latest technologies, including Ohlins suspension with increased travel, Marchesini forged rims, and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO, Bosch Cornering ABS with Slide by Brake function, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO.
As said, Ducati will make only 100 of these things, each of which will be fitted with a badge showing their number in the series. Deliveries will start in late May, and it sells from $15,695. That’s a slight increase over the $14,195 was asking for it back in 2020.
