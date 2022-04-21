This 1991 Ducati 851 Speaks in a Desmoquattro Dialect Via Titanium Exhaust Plumbing

You may want to start searching for your wallet, because the classic gem we’re about to inspect is up for grabs.
For a retro motorcycle whose five-digit odometer shows approximately 26k miles (42,000 km), this 1991 Ducati 851 looks surprisingly pristine. It carries a Fast by Ferracci ECU chip, modern timing belts and Michelin Power 5 tires with 2021 date codes, as well as a two-into-two titanium exhaust system from Remus.
To keep things running smoothly, the bike’s Desmoquattro power source saw its valve clearances optimized as of 2017. Ducati’s old-school titan is hoping to find a new home on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed for two more days (until Friday, April 22). At the time of this article, one would need something in the neighborhood of $6,500 to become the top bidder.
The Italian pearl draws power from a fuel-injected DOHC L-twin engine that packs four desmodromic valves per cylinder and a displacement of 851cc. This bad boy is connected to the Duc’s rear three-spoke hoop via a six-speed transmission and a chain final drive. When the tachometer shows 9,600 rpm, the liquid-cooled mill is capable of spawning up to 93 wild ponies at the crankshaft.
Accompanying this horsepower figure is a maximum torque output of 52 pound-feet (71 Nm), which will be achieved at around 7,000 revs. If you were to push the ‘91 MY 851 to its absolute limit, it would ultimately reach a sizzling top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). On the other hand, stopping power is provided by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front.
At the rear end, the machine’s 17-inch wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper. In terms of suspension, you’ll find 41 mm (1.6 inches) inverted forks up north and an adjustable shock absorber down south. Finally, Bologna’s sporty head-turner weighs 439 pounds (199 kg) dry.
