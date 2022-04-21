autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 

This 1991 Ducati 851 Speaks in a Desmoquattro Dialect Via Titanium Exhaust Plumbing

Home > News > Classics
21 Apr 2022, 02:00 UTC ·
You may want to start searching for your wallet, because the classic gem we’re about to inspect is up for grabs.
1991 Ducati 851 27 photos
1991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 8511991 Ducati 851
For a retro motorcycle whose five-digit odometer shows approximately 26k miles (42,000 km), this 1991 Ducati 851 looks surprisingly pristine. It carries a Fast by Ferracci ECU chip, modern timing belts and Michelin Power 5 tires with 2021 date codes, as well as a two-into-two titanium exhaust system from Remus.

To keep things running smoothly, the bike’s Desmoquattro power source saw its valve clearances optimized as of 2017. Ducati’s old-school titan is hoping to find a new home on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed for two more days (until Friday, April 22). At the time of this article, one would need something in the neighborhood of $6,500 to become the top bidder.

The Italian pearl draws power from a fuel-injected DOHC L-twin engine that packs four desmodromic valves per cylinder and a displacement of 851cc. This bad boy is connected to the Duc’s rear three-spoke hoop via a six-speed transmission and a chain final drive. When the tachometer shows 9,600 rpm, the liquid-cooled mill is capable of spawning up to 93 wild ponies at the crankshaft.

Accompanying this horsepower figure is a maximum torque output of 52 pound-feet (71 Nm), which will be achieved at around 7,000 revs. If you were to push the ‘91 MY 851 to its absolute limit, it would ultimately reach a sizzling top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). On the other hand, stopping power is provided by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front.

At the rear end, the machine’s 17-inch wheel is brought to a halt thanks to a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) brake rotor and a twin-piston caliper. In terms of suspension, you’ll find 41 mm (1.6 inches) inverted forks up north and an adjustable shock absorber down south. Finally, Bologna’s sporty head-turner weighs 439 pounds (199 kg) dry.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Ducati 851 desmoquattro aftermarket for sale sport bike classic auction
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories