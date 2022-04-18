Modified 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is More Purple Than Thanos, Just Slightly Less Evil

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is without a doubt one of the most tuner-friendly muscle cars ever made. Even Dodge were quick to realize this, hence the addition of factory-standard widebody conversions to the range a few years back.
This particular Hellcat, up for grabs through Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids, is a 2016 model, which means that everything that was done to it required an aftermarket touch.
Let’s start with the exterior, which used to be Granite Crystal (technically it still is), yet now wears a purple and white wrap to go with the Eibach Pro-Kit lowering springs, widebody fender flares and the 4-inch quad exhaust tips. The car also has a rear muffler delete, 20-inch aftermarket wheels, tinted turn indicators, MP Concepts 2-piece Wicker Bill rear spoiler and a rear emblem delete.
Back when this was new, it carried a sticker price of $70,375, with optional extras such as the SRT Hellcat Package 26R, red seat belts, 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters and a power sunroof.
Meanwhile, key standard equipment includes the SRT-tuned Bilstein 3-Mode competitive suspension, adaptive damping, Brembo brakes, Keyless Enter ‘n Go, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-up Camera, Blind Spot and Rear Cross Path Detection, ventilated and heated front seats (in premium Laguna leather), heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 18-speaker premium sound system with a Harman/Kardon GreenEdge amplifier, plus loads more.
As for performance, that comes courtesy of a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine, factory-rated at 707 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. However, while a dyno sheet wasn’t provided by the seller, it’s possible that the engine might be putting down a little more power thanks to some of those modifications.
Generally speaking, purple can be difficult to pull off when it comes to exterior paint or even a wrap. However, one could argue that this car looks pretty good, as “deep purple and white” generate a pleasant-looking contrast together.
