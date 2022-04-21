Eve’s Future Air Taxi Will Boast Thales’ Cutting-Edge Avionics and Electrical System

The urban air mobility (UAM) “revolution” is closer to becoming reality. For these past couple of years, we’ve been hearing about different kinds of innovative eVTOLs (electric take-off and landing) from all over the world, but soon it will be time to see them in action. One of the players aiming for a top position is Eve Air Mobility, which recently established a very important partnership.
Embraer is a well-known name in the global aviation industry, with a strong legacy, so it’s not surprising that it decided to establish an entire subsidiary dedicated to UAM, a couple of years ago. Unlike other eVTOL makers, Eve Air Mobility has revealed very little about its future aircraft, but was focused more on establishing acquisition collaborations across the globe. Indeed, it was successful at it, and Eve air taxis will soon be operating in various parts of the world.
But the company’s most recent partnership has to do with the aircraft’s development and is a major one. Thales, the reputable technology specialist, will provide its expertise for developing the Eve eVTOL’s avionics, electrical system, flight control, navigation, and communication.
The collaboration includes a complex series of joint studies related to the technical and economic feasibility of all-electric aircraft. The studies began in January this year and will continue over the course of 12 months. Eve’s team will work mainly with the Thales Technological Space Centre, in Sao José dos Campos, as well as its avionics center in Sao Bernardo do Campo, which was recently established. But Thales engineers in other countries will also provide their support to the project.
Eve has already secured hundreds of orders, including in the U.S., where the regional airline Republic Airlines is gearing up to operate these eVTOLs in Boston, New York, and Washington D.C. The airline will even provide training for future eVTOL specialist at its school for pilots and technicians, called the Leadership In Flight Training (LIFT) Academy, in Indianapolis.
