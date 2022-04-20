Low-Mile 2004 Ducati 998 Matrix Reloaded Edition Is a Rare Gemstone for Your Inner Neo

Essentially, you’re looking at a fusion of legendary film lore and two-wheeled Italian grandeur.
If you’re a fan of The Matrix, then you’ll certainly remember that epic chase scene from the franchise’s second installment, where Trinity (played by Carrie-Anne Moss) and The Keymaker (Randall Duk Kim) weave through highway traffic on a Ducati 996. Not only was this adrenaline-pumped scene a technical masterpiece from a filmmaker’s perspective, but it also became extremely popular with audiences.
As such, the bigwigs over at Borgo Panigale decided to introduce a limited-edition 998 commemorating its predecessor’s cinematographic appearance, though the total number of units produced remains a mystery to this day. Depending on who you ask, there are between 93 and 150 copies of the 2004 Ducati 998 Matrix Reloaded Edition in existence, and the one you’re seeing here has precisely 4k miles (6,400 km) on the counter.
This sublime rarity is making its way to the auction block as we speak, sporting youthful timing belts and a grippy set of Michelin Pilot Sport tires. In case you’ve got about twenty grand to spare, be sure to have a gander at the Italian marvel on Bring a Trailer until tomorrow afternoon (April 21), as that’s when the auction will come to an end. Currently, the top bidder is willing to spend a whopping $18,000 on Ducati’s two-wheeled pearl.
The creature brings about a distinct metallic-green color scheme and Matrix Reloaded decals on its tail, but it’s quite literally identical to the standard 998 on a mechanical level. Underneath the motorcycle’s Tamburini-designed fairings hides a fuel-injected Testastretta L-twin powerhouse, with dual overhead cams, eight desmodromic valves and a healthy displacement of 998cc.
When prompted, the liquid-cooled engine will go about supplying as much as 123 hp at approximately 9,750 rpm. In the region of 8,000 spins per minute, you’ll be experiencing up to 72 pound-feet (97 Nm) of vicious twisting force. The oomph is vomited into a six-speed transmission with straight-cut gears, which keeps the rear Marchesini wheel in motion through a drive chain.
With the aforementioned power output digits at its disposal, the 998 is able to complete the quarter-mile sprint in no more than 10.9 face-melting seconds. Once that’s done, Bologna’s gladiator will continue accelerating to a beastly top speed of 170 mph (273 kph). The entire structure is held in place by a tubular steel trellis frame, whose front end sits on adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks.
At the opposite pole, suspension duties are carried out by a single piggyback shock absorber from Ohlins’ inventory. For ample stopping power, the ‘04 MY jewel relies on dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs up front and a solo 220 mm (8.7 inches) unit at the rear, all of which are coupled with top-grade Brembo calipers. Finally, Ducati’s graceful 998 weighs 436 pounds (198 kg) without fluids.
