2008 Ford Mustang Roush 428R Coupe Tries Really Hard Not to Look Like a Transformer

The fifth-generation Ford Mustang (S197) will go down as one of the most important iterations of this iconic pony car. Technically, it’s the first truly modern-day Mustang, which the Blue Oval designed to look both contemporary as well as “retro”.
Ford first showcased the S197 Mustang at NAIAS in 2003, but development began much earlier, in the late 90s. One could make the case for the S197 being ahead of its time, design-wise. Just think about how much time it took for Chevy and Dodge to respond, using the exact same recipe (a classic design made modern).
Now, there are a lot of noteworthy S197 Mustang variants, from the Bullitt to the Shelby GT500, Boss 302 Laguna Seca or the Cobra Jet. But don’t sleep on the “regular” Mustang GT, especially since it’s so easy to turn one into something that’s genuinely exclusive.
Case in point, this 2008 example, up for grabs through Cars & Bids. In case you can’t tell, it’s been fitted with the Roush 428R package, which means it’s a limited-edition Mustang – car #27 of just 200 units built, according to the ad.
Aside from the Roush supercharger, here’s everything else the tuner bestowed upon this car: intake manifold, intercooler, radiator, air induction system, custom ECM, custom suspension system, aero kit (front fascia, chin spoiler, rear wing), high performance exhaust, high flow grille, lower valance fog lights, hood pins, rear window louvers, sport leather seats with red stitching, custom gauge cluster, custom sill plates and a short-throw shifter for the 5-speed manual gearbox.
Additional modifications include the 20-inch Niche wheels, a Sony head unit, aftermarket LED headlights and taillights, tinted windows and turn signals, plus a matte black wrap that can be found on the hood, roof and sides.
As for performance, the car’s 4.6-liter V8 unit is said to be rated at 435 horsepower and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. That’s almost as much power (and more torque) than you’d get in the Boss 302 with its 5.0-liter V8.
Overall, this Mustang kind of looks like a Transformer (Autobot), but not from the Michael Bay movies – rather from the original animated series.
