Custom Ducati Supersport 1000DS Is Quite Simply Mind-Blowing, Wears Handmade Alloy Outfit

When analyzing the incredible quality of Simone Conti’s work, you might feel inclined to think that motorcycle customization is his full-time pursuit. However, this presumption couldn’t be further from the truth, as Simone is actually employed in the local ceramic filter business run by his family.
At best, he’ll only be getting a few hours a day to tinker with two-wheeled machines, but that won’t stop him from creating some truly astounding custom head-turners. For an excellent case in point, we've the pleasure of presenting what we consider to be the Italian craftsman’s finest masterpiece – a heavily-modified 2003 Ducati Supersport 1000DS that looks absolutely wild.
With his vision sketched on paper and the donor on the workbench, signore Conti wasted no time getting rid of its stock bodywork components. Using nothing but hammers and an English wheel, he then proceeded to fabricate a complete aluminum outfit from scratch. At twelve o’clock, we find a custom-made fender and an angular half-fairing that loosely resembles a Ducati Panigale’s front end.
Moving towards the center, you’ll spot a groovy fuel tank topped with a 1098’s repurposed filler cap, while the southernmost section flaunts a bespoke trellis subframe and one menacing tail unit. Both ends of the bike feature LED lighting, and the swingarm was thoroughly revised in order to accept the installation of a wider rear tire.
The Duc’s factory wheels have been retained, but they’re now equipped with premium braking hardware from Brembo’s range. At twelve o’clock, Simone fitted unique triple clamps and a 998’s inverted forks, along with Rizoma grips, bar-end mirrors and CNC-machined fluid reservoirs in the cockpit.
As far as the powertrain adjustments are concerned, this bonkers 1000DS received an aftermarket ECU, a top-shelf slipper clutch and stainless-steel exhaust plumbing, which terminates in a boxy aluminum muffler. The engine’s displacement was increased to a very healthy 1,100cc, and its OEM covers have been replaced with much lighter carbon fiber substitutes.
