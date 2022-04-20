autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 

Custom Ducati Supersport 1000DS Is Quite Simply Mind-Blowing, Wears Handmade Alloy Outfit

Home > News > Custom Bikes
20 Apr 2022, 22:51 UTC ·
As you can probably tell, this project was far more extensive than your regular one-man undertaking.
Custom Ducati Supersport 1000DS 18 photos
Custom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DSCustom Ducati Supersport 1000DS
When analyzing the incredible quality of Simone Conti’s work, you might feel inclined to think that motorcycle customization is his full-time pursuit. However, this presumption couldn’t be further from the truth, as Simone is actually employed in the local ceramic filter business run by his family.

At best, he’ll only be getting a few hours a day to tinker with two-wheeled machines, but that won’t stop him from creating some truly astounding custom head-turners. For an excellent case in point, we've the pleasure of presenting what we consider to be the Italian craftsman’s finest masterpiece – a heavily-modified 2003 Ducati Supersport 1000DS that looks absolutely wild.

With his vision sketched on paper and the donor on the workbench, signore Conti wasted no time getting rid of its stock bodywork components. Using nothing but hammers and an English wheel, he then proceeded to fabricate a complete aluminum outfit from scratch. At twelve o’clock, we find a custom-made fender and an angular half-fairing that loosely resembles a Ducati Panigale’s front end.

Moving towards the center, you’ll spot a groovy fuel tank topped with a 1098’s repurposed filler cap, while the southernmost section flaunts a bespoke trellis subframe and one menacing tail unit. Both ends of the bike feature LED lighting, and the swingarm was thoroughly revised in order to accept the installation of a wider rear tire.

The Duc’s factory wheels have been retained, but they’re now equipped with premium braking hardware from Brembo’s range. At twelve o’clock, Simone fitted unique triple clamps and a 998’s inverted forks, along with Rizoma grips, bar-end mirrors and CNC-machined fluid reservoirs in the cockpit.

As far as the powertrain adjustments are concerned, this bonkers 1000DS received an aftermarket ECU, a top-shelf slipper clutch and stainless-steel exhaust plumbing, which terminates in a boxy aluminum muffler. The engine’s displacement was increased to a very healthy 1,100cc, and its OEM covers have been replaced with much lighter carbon fiber substitutes.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Ducati supersport 1000ds simone conti custom modified aftermarket italian
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories