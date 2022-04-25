Museum-Quality 1991 Ducati 851 Strada Hits Us Straight in the Nineties Nostalgia

Given just how pristine this pearl is, it’ll definitely make a whole bunch of collectors go weak at the knees.
There’s a big question mark hovering over the total mileage of this immaculate 1991 Ducati 851 Strada, but what we can say for sure is that the bike still looks brand-new! Before it was snatched by the current owner back in 2015, this bad boy had been fitted with fresh dials and Fast by Ferracci exhaust plumbing, as well as a carbon fiber rear fender.
Additionally, one may find a monoposto tail section replacing the original two-up unit, along with an aftermarket top clamp that wears an SP2 replica badge. As of 2016, the predator’s Desmoquattro power source was honored with new timing belts and youthful motor oil to keep things running smoothly. Now then, we’ll aim to further improve our understanding of this machine by inspecting its main specs and features.
Behind the Duc’s full fairing hides a fuel-injected 851cc L-twin mill, which is placed within a tubular steel trellis skeleton. Featuring sixteen desmodromic valves in a DOHC arrangement, the liquid-cooled engine is capable of generating up to 93 thoroughbred stallions at 9,600 revs per minute. Lower down the rpm range, a peak torque output of 52 pound-feet (71 Nm) will be fed to the Strada’s six-speed gearbox.
Ultimately, this force is routed to the rear 17-inch wheel through a drive chain, and it can lead to a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). Stopping power hails from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs at the front and a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor at the rear, all of which are paired with sturdy Brembo brake calipers.
In the suspension department, the ‘91 MY 851 sports 41 mm (1.6 inches) upside-down Showa forks and an adjustable monoshock. As you’re reading this, Ducati’s old-school beauty is heading to the auction block on Bring a Trailer, where bidders can make an offer until tomorrow afternoon (April 26). For now, the highest bid is placed at a very generous eleven grand, so we hope you weren’t expecting to get in on the action for pennies.
