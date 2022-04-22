Mint-Condition 1981 Ducati 900SS Looks Gracefully Mesmerizing From Every Angle

Yes, it will cost you a small fortune, but you certainly won’t regret making this purchase.
The old-school 900SS is one of the most sought-after classics from Ducati’s lineup, and you’ll often see collectors spending well over twenty grand to snatch a well-preserved specimen. On that note, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to an immaculate 1981 model with approximately 14k miles (23,000 km) on its five-digit analog counter.
Having spent a good chunk of its life with the original owner, this antique SuperSport went on to change hands for the first time in 2013. The Duc was subsequently blessed with a comprehensive carb overhaul, Bridgesone Battlax BT-45 tires and a seamless layer of fresh paintwork. Moreover, one may also find a clear aftermarket windshield and a new battery powering the bike’s electrics.
Bologna’s legend is put in motion thanks to an air-cooled SOHC L-twin engine, which packs four valves, two Dell’Orto PHM40 inhalers and a displacement of 864cc. By delivering 65 horses to a five-speed gearbox at 7,000 rpm, this bad boy lets the ‘81 MY 900SS hit speeds of up to 132 mph (213 kph). The Italian predator weighs 496 pounds (225 kg) with fluids, and its fuel tank can hold 4.8 gallons (18 liters) of juice when full.
In the suspension sector, you’ll be greeted by telescopic forks up north and dual adjustable shock absorbers down south, all of which hail from Marzocchi. Ample stopping power is the product of Brembo calipers that bite on twin brake discs at the front and a single unit at the rear end.
This gorgeous piece of machinery is looking for a new place to call home on Bring a Trailer, and the current bid is placed at an eye-watering $23,000. If your bank account can handle it, then feel free to submit yours on the BaT platform by tomorrow evening (April 23), as that’s when the bidding deadline will be reached.
