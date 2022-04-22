Panigale V4 Stars in New Helmet Commercial, Don't Try This at Home

Most automotive enthusiasts have heard about Ken Block and his series of Gymkhana videos. Over the years, he's created several episodes, reaching millions of people across the globe. And it was only natural that the recipe of intense action shots, sliding around, and performing insane stunts would be utilized by other people too. And if you're into motorcycles, you might know what we're talking about here.
At the beginning of the last decade, in 2011, Icon Motorsports launched what might just be one of the first cinematic, viral motorcycle action videos on YouTube. They called it "Motorcycle vs Car Drift Battle," and it featured two insane vehicles: a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10 and a Corvette-powered Mazda RX-7.
At the time, few people, if any, had ever seen a motorcycle involved in tandem drifting with a car, so the combination made for some epic shots, not to mention an extraordinary soundtrack.
Attracting both 2-wheel and 4-wheel enthusiasts, the video amassed over 18 million views over the past 11 years. But their second installment outperformed their first effort by almost double the number of views. That's what you get when you bring in two bikes instead of one and make it look like a police officer is chasing them down in a 2004 Ford Mustang Cobra.
Other stunt riders have replicated their efforts later on, and some have even been successful at it. Five months ago, Rok Bagoros, KTM's official stunt rider, launched "Motorcycle Drift Mania," and he managed to get up to 16 million views in a rather short period. The grand finale in that video was unexpected, to say the least, and their next production is bound to be equally as wild.
Icon Rider Tony Carbajal is the main star of the video, and you can see him riding his custom-painted Ducati Panigale V4. Jazzland, also known as Six Flags New Orleans, is an abandoned theme park that has been closed for almost two decades after being hit by hurricane Katrina.
This was the venue of choice for the production team, and they even brought in a crazy clown for the trip. Tony Carbajal does an excellent job at doing stoppies, wheelies, burnouts, and even jumping through mid-air on his Panigale, all in the name of marketing Icon's newest helmet.
There's no better way of promoting a product like this one, and the fact that the Airflite Space Force has a suggested retail price of $299 also helps quite a bit. This mid-range helmet is compliant with the US, European and Japanese Helmet Safety Standards, with the shell being constructed of injection molded Polycarbonate.
I've never used an Icon product before, but when I first got my motorcycle riding license, I did try out their Airmada Lepricon model, which looked fairly cool at the time. Given the price range and the fresh design, it's not hard to grasp why their products are so popular today.
