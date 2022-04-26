2K-Mile 2001 Ducati 748S Is the Very Definition of Exquisite, Looks Absolutely Terrific

More on this:

1 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta Gets Listed With 161 Miles, Promptly Sparks Bidding Contest

2 1965 Shelby 427 Competition Cobra Is One of Only 23 Built, Selling at No Reserve

3 Panigale V4 Stars in New Helmet Commercial, Don't Try This at Home

4 Custom Ducati Supersport 1000DS Is Quite Simply Mind-Blowing, Wears Handmade Alloy Outfit

5 Watch and Hear Ducati's MotoE Prototype in Action as It Races Down the Track