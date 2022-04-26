2K-Mile 2001 Ducati 748S Is the Very Definition of Exquisite, Looks Absolutely Terrific

Perfection isn’t attainable, but the illustrious Massimo Tamburini did get pretty close on more than one occasion.
As much as people’s opinions might tend to differ, there’s one thing that most Ducatistas will always agree on: the Tamburini-designed 748 and its bigger cousins are among the best-looking motorcycles of all time! Whenever one such entity makes its way to auction, it's guaranteed to receive a ton of attention from folks whose pockets are deep enough to handle a sizeable five-digit price tag.
The specimen you’re looking at here is a 2001 MY Ducati 748S with 2,200 miles (3,500 km) on the odometer, featuring Michelin Power 5 tires, a modern Yuasa battery and carbon-clad Fast by Ferracci exhaust mufflers. Its gas tank was recently lined by the current owner, who’d also serviced the fuel pump flange with a purposeful selection of youthful bits and pieces.
Moreover, the Duc’s clutch mechanism received new springs and a vented aftermarket cover made of billet aluminum, while its factory drive chain has been replaced with an X-ring substitute from D.I.D. Drawing power from a liquid-cooled 748cc Desmoquattro L-twin with 98 hp and 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) of twist on tap, Bologna’s juggernaut is able to sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.4 seconds.
Suspension duties are carried out by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks up north and a piggyback monoshock with progressive linkage on the other end. Prompt braking is the product of Brembo calipers biting on dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs at the front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor at the rear.
This unblemished Italian gemstone is currently up for grabs at no reserve, and the BaT (Bring a Trailer) auction will be open until the afternoon of April 28. With two days to go before the auctioning deadline, the 748S has collected a total of ten bids, the highest of which is placed at twelve grand. If you reckon that’s manageable, be sure to check this thing out before it’s too late.
